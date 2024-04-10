SAIMC: Secunda branch

Mark Mc Callum from Allpronix receiving a certificate of thanks from Mkhanyisi Zulu of the SAIMC Secunda Branch committee.

The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly Technology Evening on 10 April 2024 at the Proconics office in Secunda. Marcus Kruger and Mark McCallum from Allpronix presented on non-nuclear density measurement using the principle of acoustic impedance. The presentation highlighted the main difference in density measurement techniques between nuclear and non-nuclear technology.

They talked about the principles, benefits and disadvantages of using nuclear density measurement. Nuclear measurement is an older technology and has its drawbacks. Non-nuclear density measurement uses ultrasonic waves. As a result, nearly all the disadvantages of nuclear technology fall away. It does not need any special transportation or documentation and is simple to install and calibrate, while OpEx remains unaffected.

Marcus and Mark pointed out that one of the hurdles they encounter with non-nuclear technology is its relatively recent emergence compared to nuclear technology. This implies that it might require some time for people to wholeheartedly adopt it, especially when compared to the well-established nuclear technology.

The Secunda SAIMC committee would like to thank Mark and Marcus for their time and their engaging presentation, and Proconics for hosting the monthly Technology Evenings.

