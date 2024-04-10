The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly Technology Evening on 10 April 2024 at the Proconics office in Secunda. Marcus Kruger and Mark McCallum from Allpronix presented on non-nuclear density measurement using the principle of acoustic impedance. The presentation highlighted the main difference in density measurement techniques between nuclear and non-nuclear technology.
They talked about the principles, benefits and disadvantages of using nuclear density measurement. Nuclear measurement is an older technology and has its drawbacks. Non-nuclear density measurement uses ultrasonic waves. As a result, nearly all the disadvantages of nuclear technology fall away. It does not need any special transportation or documentation and is simple to install and calibrate, while OpEx remains unaffected.
Marcus and Mark pointed out that one of the hurdles they encounter with non-nuclear technology is its relatively recent emergence compared to nuclear technology. This implies that it might require some time for people to wholeheartedly adopt it, especially when compared to the well-established nuclear technology.
The Secunda SAIMC committee would like to thank Mark and Marcus for their time and their engaging presentation, and Proconics for hosting the monthly Technology Evenings.
At the meeting of the Johannesburg branch of the SAIMC held on 10 April 2024, Sagadevan Kanniappen, sales application specialist for WIKA South Africa, delivered a presentation on the ASME Performance Test Code 19.3.
The topic of integrating an IoT-enabled sensoring system and cloud technology for predictive maintenance of a buried steel pipeline drew record attendance at the April technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC.
When South Africa clinched victory in the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time, the nation collectively rejoiced. However, amidst this optimism lies a pertinent question: is South Africa truly a land of hope, or is it merely a fool’s paradise?
The local Johannesburg Branch of the SAIMC hosted a technology evening at the Bryanston Sports Club on 13 March 2024. It was sponsored by Phoenix Contact and the technical presentation covered the full gambit of industrial wireless technology in the automation field.
The SAIMC Durban technology meeting in March drew a record attendance, with an old friend of the SAIMC, Gary Friend presenting on the very topical subject of ‘Risks, rewards, advantages and disadvantages of new technologies and the impact of legislation’.
The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly Technology Evening on 6 March 2024 at the Proconics, Secunda office. Sagadevan Kanniappen from WIKA presented on Thermowell stress calculations as per ASME PTC 19.3.
The manufacturing industry is facing some challenges due to automation and outsourcing, but there are still opportunities in advanced manufacturing, such as 3D printing and robotics. It’s essential to stay updated on the latest trends and technologies in the industry to remain competitive.