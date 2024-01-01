Ensuring occupational health and safety in mining

The mining industry stands at the intersection of robust economic growth and critical safety concerns. It demands innovative solutions that not only protect workers, but also optimise productivity. In southern Africa, Probe Integrated Mining Technologies (Probe IMT) has partnered with M3SH Technology to offer state-of-the-art environmental monitoring solutions that address these dual requirements.

“Real-time monitoring of parameters such as air quality, noise levels, dust particulate matter and air velocity can provide insights into working conditions and equipment performance. This data enables quick responses to potential safety hazards, and helps optimise operational efficiency,” says Gert Roselt, CEO of Probe IMT.

Probe IMT, CEO Gert Roselt, Probe IMT COO/CFO, Bernard Tennant and Probe IMT BIM, Leon Jordaan recently visited the SIM Lab at Stellenbosch University.

Embedding real-time environmental monitoring in mining operations affords a proactive approach to occupational health and safety, according to Roselt. By continuously tracking environmental parameters, the technology alerts operators of any irregularities, facilitating immediate action to protect employees and equipment. For example, elevated dust particulate matter could suggest the need for better respiratory protective equipment or indicate a machinery malfunction that needs swift attention. Tracking parameters like air velocity helps to forecast potentially dangerous events like gas leakages or ventilation failures. These predictive capabilities can prevent serious incidents, thereby reducing downtime and associated financial losses.





Monitoring devices must be designed to operate effectively, even in harsh industrial conditions. They deliver real-time data, which can be leveraged to ensure safer work environments and more efficient operations. For example, early fire detection or air quality issues can alert management to potential risks, allowing for quick action to protect workers and prevent costly downtime.

“Beyond immediate safety applications, the data gathered also serves as an invaluable tool for strategic decision making,” says Roselt. “Analysing trends over time can reveal patterns and correlations that drive continuous improvement in working conditions and productivity.”

Real-time monitoring where mines need it most

A leader in advanced electronic equipment manufacturing, M3SH Technology provides a broad array of devices specifically designed to monitor and ensure safety and productivity in mining environments.

These encompass the P50 environmental monitor, an advanced multi-functional, sensor-rich device that accurately tracks work environment conditions. This fixed installation monitor is designed to operate in extreme and hazardous environments such as explosives and gaseous atmospheres. The S50 smoke and early fire monitor is designed to detect smoke and potential fire hazards at an early stage. The P511 air velocity monitor assists in monitoring airflow within mining spaces, while the D52 dust particulate matter monitor is dedicated to tracking dust particle levels. Lastly, noise monitoring devices play a crucial role in monitoring and controlling noise pollution within mining environments.





M3SH solutions are backed by advanced IIoT capabilities and cloud computing, offering end-to-end support from standalone monitoring devices to custom-manufactured wearables and communication networks. This technology-driven approach ensures compliance with stringent industry standards and legal requirements, enhancing both safety and productivity.

The partnership between M3SH Technology and Probe IMT is transforming the landscape of environmental monitoring in southern Africa’s mining sector. By focusing on safety and productivity, they are creating safer workplaces and driving operational efficiency. This pioneering approach promises a more sustainable and prosperous future for the region’s mining industry.

