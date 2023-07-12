Category 1 CPD points

SAIMC has decided to publish a quiz every month from information contained in Instrumentation & Control (I&C) magazine. This quiz could earn you one CPD point in Category 1 if you pass with 80% or more.

For each question, there is a link to the relevant article in I&C.; There is no time limit on the quiz, neither is there a limit on the amount of times that you may do the quiz. After successful completion, you will receive two emails; one with the results, and another with a link to download your certificate. You can then upload this certificate to the ECSA website to obtain ECSA’s recognition of the CPD points.

The first two new quizzes are available on the SAIMC website at www.saimc.co.za/quizzes/. Alternatively, once logged in from the home page, go to ‘CPD events’ and then to ‘CPD Online Quizzes’, or otherwise just go to the link Quizzes | SAIMC Africa.

More of these quizzes will be added every month, so please keep an eye on our official publication.

