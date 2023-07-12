Category 1 CPD points

SAIMC has decided to publish a quiz every month from information contained in Instrumentation & Control (I&C) magazine. This quiz could earn you one CPD point in Category 1 if you pass with 80% or more.
For each question, there is a link to the relevant article in I&C.; There is no time limit on the quiz, neither is there a limit on the amount of times that you may do the quiz. After successful completion, you will receive two emails; one with the results, and another with a link to download your certificate. You can then upload this certificate to the ECSA website to obtain ECSA’s recognition of the CPD points.
The first two new quizzes are available on the SAIMC website at www.saimc.co.za/quizzes/. Alternatively, once logged in from the home page, go to ‘CPD events’ and then to ‘CPD Online Quizzes’, or otherwise just go to the link Quizzes | SAIMC Africa.
More of these quizzes will be added every month, so please keep an eye on our official publication.
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO SAIMC
SAIMC
The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn: Alwin Toffler. From caveman to chatbot
Yes, this month the heading ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its September technology meeting at the Premier Splendid Inn, as usual. Bryce Mildenhall, sales manager at Elonics discussed the evolution of industrial networks, and ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO SAIMC
SAIMC
Continuous Professional Development (CPD) is a crucial aspect of the formalisation of the engineering industry in South Africa. To facilitate CPD, ECSA has established two bodies: the CPD Licensed Body and the CPD Service Provider. SAIMC has successfully applied for and registered as a CPD Licensed Body with ECSA.
Read more...SAIMC: Zambia branch SAIMC
SAIMC
SAIMC Zambia branch recently held a technical presentation on variable frequency and variable speed drives for Copperbelt University students.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The August technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC was kindly sponsored by Yokogawa. The topic of the evening was gas analysers and the environment, and was presented by Renier van Rooyen.
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO SAIMC
SAIMC
In our world of ‘equal representation’, mathematical models of gender, race etc. are often used by those seeking the masses’ approval, without understanding the complexity of the issues they are dealing with. One of those are women in engineering.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held their monthly technology meeting on 5 July at the Premier Splendid Hotel, as always.