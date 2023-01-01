Power transmission solutions for a structured maintenance programme

June 2023 Motion Control & Drives

BMG provides power transmission components and support services to all sectors, to ensure high productivity, reduced energy consumption, minimal downtime, and long service life of systems.

“BMG is a complete process solutions provider to all sectors of industry, which means companies can access all essential quality branded products and essential support services from one reliable supplier. This integrated approach guarantees lower production costs and higher efficiencies,” explains group sales development manager, Carlo Beukes. “We believe the introduction of a structured maintenance management programme, which can be implemented in-house, or partially outsourced to a professional organisation, is critical to maximising production efficiencies in all industries.

“Maintenance of machinery can be a very expensive exercise, not only in terms of the cost of spare parts and labour, but also lost production due to machinery breakdowns or plant stoppages for unscheduled maintenance. Careful consideration therefore needs to be given to disciplined inspections and planned maintenance of all items of plant and production machinery. Over-maintenance can be almost as costly in terms of lost production as under-maintenance, so a careful balance is critical.

“Care in the initial design and manufacture stage of the plant, the selection of compatible quality branded mating components, professional installation − with particular attention to meticulous alignment of coupled components − ensure reduced downtime, lower maintenance requirements and therefore lower operating costs.

“Servicing of all sections of machinery in the factory should be carefully planned based on the estimated time for each procedure or service, in order to create a controlled workload for the maintenance staff. Even small faults in design, operation and maintenance, can have a negative impact on productivity and safety,” he adds. “BMG’s proactive maintenance service, which encompasses predictive maintenance services, including condition monitoring and oil analysis, is enhanced by advanced technical and design support across all functional disciplines. BMG’s maintenance and support services also include mobile breakdown, repair and maintenance support, that ensure production plants are up and running as quickly as possible following a breakdown.”

BMG’s Power Transmission division is committed to keeping every plant fully productive for as long as possible, without unnecessary maintenance or unplanned stoppages. As a result, output capacities are increased, without the investment in additional production lines and machinery.

Downtime because of breakdown or routine maintenance is a critical factor affecting efficiency and production. The stock availability of a wide range of standardised components, which are machined to accept taper-lock sleeves with bore sizes to suit a range of standard size shafts, facilitate easy fitting of these components to the shafts of machinery such as motors and gearboxes. Installation time is reduced by eliminating the necessity for on-site machining.

Standardised components, like vee belts, sprockets, couplings, slat top chain and belt systems, taper bushes, belt and chain tensioners, and geared motors accommodate broad power input and torque capacity requirements, and a wide speed range.

The accurate installation of correct power transmission equipment ensures a long-term saving in equipment replacement costs, and reduced plant downtime and maintenance requirements. When alignment has been meticulously completed, it is critical that all components are securely located and dowelled. This will ensure reduced wear, resulting in lower power losses, improved efficiency, and eliminated vibration. The net effect is an extended operating life for all drive components.

In belt and chain drives, the correct tensioning and accurate alignment of pulleys or sprockets also extends operating life of components, and as a result of reduced friction, power consumption is lowered. Chain drives also require correct lubrication to ensure trouble-free operation. Grit and abrasive materials adversely affect the life of open chain drives.

BMG Power Transmission specialists recommend the use of lubrication-free chain as part of a plant’s efficiency programme. Tsubaki’s lube-free roller chain is ideal for use in industries where clean environments are required, and where product contamination cannot be tolerated, for example in food processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics manufacturing. Lambda chain is also suitable for environments where abrasive contamination is prominent, as is the case in wood processing, and the paper and packaging industry.

“Tsubaki’s environmentally friendly Lambda chain series has been designed with a sintered oil-impregnated bush, where the chain is internally lubricated to avoid premature wear. This feature extends the operating life of the chain, with no need for additional maintenance or messy external lubrication,” says national product manager, Marthinus Janse van Rensburg. “The Lambda sixth generation series is supplied with a specially developed food grade lubricant as standard, and this increases chain wear life by 30% while maintaining the same chain strength. Because there is no need for external lubrication, the chain is kept cleaner, making it easier to specify and install, especially in areas with strict hygiene regulations.”

According to BMG specialists, Timken Quick-Flex couplings require minimal maintenance and can withstand extreme applications, including hydraulics, pumps, gearboxes, compressors, vibrator screens, and fans. They are designed to transmit torque from a driving shaft to a driven shaft, and to accommodate shaft misalignment within the drive. These maintenance-free couplings also dampen vibration and torque fluctuations, and smooth torsional shock loads. An advantage of Quick-Flex drive couplings over conventional units is direct replacement with virtually all comparable sized couplings. Quick-Flex couplings require no lubrication, and are also easy to install and maintain. Due to the high torque capacity of this range, the selected QF solution is often smaller than the replaced coupling. This leads to a major weight saving on the drive and also reduces stress on other components. These couplings are ideal for heavy startups of shock loads because they have an impact load capacity in excess of 200% of the maximum torque rating.

BMG’s distribution centre in Droste Park, Johannesburg, is operational and fully stocked at all times to support customers around the country and into Africa. The comprehensive range of equipment and components includes bearings, seals and gaskets; power transmission; hydraulics and pneumatics; fluid technology and filtration; drives, motors and controllers; materials handling; fasteners; and tools.

The BMG team works closely with customers in all sectors, including water and wastewater treatment facilities, mining, the food and beverage sector, and petrochemical plants. BMG also supplies and supports service providers to power generation and pharmaceutical plants, ports, rail and road facilities. The BMG team is committed to ensuring each plant maintains full production by providing a 24-hour customer process support for production efficiency and reliability-centred maintenance.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558, carlob@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





