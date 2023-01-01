Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



pH and conductivity dosing system

Africa Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Hanna will be exhibiting two new GroLine dosing systems to help growers generate larger yields and increased profits, at Stand G514. The dosing systems, one for pH and the other for conductivity, are the newest addition to Hanna’s GroLine product family and are perfect for agriculture applications including cannabis, hydroponics, and greenhouses.


Tel: +27 11 615 6076
Fax: +27 11 615 8582
Email: hanna@hanna.co.za
www: www.hanna.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Hanna Instruments


Further reading:

Eat lettuce and cabbage but worry about the irrigation water
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A study by Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) researchers cautioned against the long-term reuse of irrigated water with hazardous metals because it causes an excessive build-up of the metals in soil and crops

Read more...
Waste water monitoring station
Action Instruments SA Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The s::can micro::station for waste water from Action Instruments is designed for online monitoring of water quality parameters in waste water. The fully modular micro::station combines s::can instruments ...

Read more...
Selecting flammability analysers for process applications
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Sensors that detect leaks spend most of their lives exposed to little or no flammable gas. Only rarely are they needed to detect the leak, and in these moments they are useful if they can indicate the presence of a significant or unusual concentration of flammable gas.

Read more...
Universal process controllers
Hanna Instruments News
Hanna will be showcasing its advanced process controllers on Stand G514. The process controllers can be configured for applications requiring monitoring and/or control of pH, ORP, conductivity, and dissolved ...

Read more...
Extending service life to the maximum
WIKA Instruments Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
When it comes to process instrumentation, companies attach great importance to a long service life. A growing number rely on external support to achieve this. In the past, such services were mainly concerned with calibrating the measuring instruments.

Read more...
New analytics software automates utilities monitoring
Emerson Automation Solutions Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The software from Emerson aids in digitally transforming manual and semi-automated systems by optimising utilities consumption and benchmarking against known

Read more...
Remote odour monitoring and control portal
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Industrial users can connect their odour control systems to the cloud using EcoLink, enabling remote monitoring and operation, along with data capture around the clock.

Read more...
Inline analyser for sulphuric acid production
Morton Controls Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The inline LiquiSonic analyser reduces manual laboratory measurements, resulting in a payback period of around 13 months.

Read more...
Emerson opens gas analysis solutions centre
Emerson Automation Solutions Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
New Scotland-based centre will develop and provide training for next-generation gas sensing technologies used for emissions monitoring, process control and safety.

Read more...
Turck keeps its own cool
Turck Banner Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Turck Beierfeld monitors the climatic conditions of the solder paste storage of its SMT electronics production with a hardware and software solution of Turck’s own making.

Read more...











