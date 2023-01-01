pH and conductivity dosing system

Hanna will be exhibiting two new GroLine dosing systems to help growers generate larger yields and increased profits, at Stand G514. The dosing systems, one for pH and the other for conductivity, are the newest addition to Hanna’s GroLine product family and are perfect for agriculture applications including cannabis, hydroponics, and greenhouses.

A study by Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) researchers cautioned against the long-term reuse of irrigated water with hazardous metals because it causes an excessive build-up of the metals in soil and cropsThe s::can micro::station for waste water from Action Instruments is designed for online monitoring of water quality parameters in waste water. The fully modular micro::station combines s::can instrumentsSensors that detect leaks spend most of their lives exposed to little or no flammable gas. Only rarely are they needed to detect the leak, and in these moments they are useful if they can indicate the presence of a significant or unusual concentration of flammable gas.Hanna will be showcasing its advanced process controllers on Stand G514. The process controllers can be configured for applications requiring monitoring and/or control of pH, ORP, conductivity, and dissolvedWhen it comes to process instrumentation, companies attach great importance to a long service life. A growing number rely on external support to achieve this. In the past, such services were mainly concerned with calibrating the measuring instruments.The software from Emerson aids in digitally transforming manual and semi-automated systems by optimising utilities consumption and benchmarking against knownIndustrial users can connect their odour control systems to the cloud using EcoLink, enabling remote monitoring and operation, along with data capture around the clock.The inline LiquiSonic analyser reduces manual laboratory measurements, resulting in a payback period of around 13 months.New Scotland-based centre will develop and provide training for next-generation gas sensing technologies used for emissions monitoring, process control and safety.Turck Beierfeld monitors the climatic conditions of the solder paste storage of its SMT electronics production with a hardware and software solution of Turck’s own making.