The SAIMC Cape Town Branch recently held its annual AGM for 2023 at Zutari’s offices in Cape Town. There was a great turnout, with many of its members meeting for the first time in the year. The highlight of the event was a presentation by Riaan du Plessis, an experienced electronic engineer. In his talk he compared the uses and applications of scada/PLC and DCS and shared insights on how these two systems, when properly designed, can be beneficial in modern automation. In addition to the presentation, Siemens brought two show buses showcasing its automation electrical technology. These are aimed at the water and mining industries.
Following the presentation, the AGM was held to elect a new committee for 2023, and the preliminary budget and plan for the year was approved. The committee structure was approved, and four new members were elected. The new members are Chrisman De Jager, Kossivi Fangbemi, Lukas Steenkamp and Mathias Shimwetheleni. The SAIMC Committee structure for 2023 includes Hein Ries as the branch manager, Jean Fourie as the financial manager and Riaan Du Plessis as the secretary. Other committee members are Samantha Wright and Adriaan van Wyk.
We, the SAIMC Cape Town committee, would like to thank the four new members for joining us, and we would like to thank Siemens for contributing to our highly successful event.
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
The Johannesburg SAIMC meeting was held at Bryanston Sports Club on 18 January 2023. There was a good turnout and members had the opportunity to catch up with friends and discuss the year ahead.
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held their AGM on Wednesday 25 January at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown. The turnout was good and the branch committee was impressed by how few 'no-shows' there ...
The November technology meeting was the last one of the year for the Durban branch of the SAIMC, and the presenter was Marco Cocioni from Yokogawa.
After a hiatus of two years during COVID, the Durban branch of the SAIMC held its annual year-end dinner at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club in November 2022.