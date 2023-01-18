SAIMC: Cape Town branch

From left: Hein Ries, Riaan du Plessis.

The SAIMC Cape Town Branch recently held its annual AGM for 2023 at Zutari’s offices in Cape Town. There was a great turnout, with many of its members meeting for the first time in the year. The highlight of the event was a presentation by Riaan du Plessis, an experienced electronic engineer. In his talk he compared the uses and applications of scada/PLC and DCS and shared insights on how these two systems, when properly designed, can be beneficial in modern automation. In addition to the presentation, Siemens brought two show buses showcasing its automation electrical technology. These are aimed at the water and mining industries.

Following the presentation, the AGM was held to elect a new committee for 2023, and the preliminary budget and plan for the year was approved. The committee structure was approved, and four new members were elected. The new members are Chrisman De Jager, Kossivi Fangbemi, Lukas Steenkamp and Mathias Shimwetheleni. The SAIMC Committee structure for 2023 includes Hein Ries as the branch manager, Jean Fourie as the financial manager and Riaan Du Plessis as the secretary. Other committee members are Samantha Wright and Adriaan van Wyk.

We, the SAIMC Cape Town committee, would like to thank the four new members for joining us, and we would like to thank Siemens for contributing to our highly successful event.

