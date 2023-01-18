SAIMC: Durban branch

Branch manager Mark Calvert (right) thanking Professor Ramsuroop for his interesting presentation.

The March technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC was held, as usual, at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown. Professor Ramsuroop, professional engineering technologist with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA), gave a very comprehensive overview of the challenges of the Identification of Engineering Work (IDoEW). He first gave a brief overview of the background to IDoEW and why it was introduced under the Council for the Built Environment, and then covered essential points such as definitions; the implications for anyone doing engineering work as defined in the Act; matters specific to tertiary educational establishments; the various categories in which work falls; and transition to the new legislation. Professor Ramsuroop is the acting dean in the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment at CPUT. He is currently the chairperson of the task team for the national implementation of the new legislation on Identification of Engineering Work (IDoEW).

The attendance at this meeting was the highest it has been for a long time, which spoke to the importance of the topic and the impact it has on the industry. This was the perfect opportunity for members to ask questions such as “How does it apply to me?”, and Professor Ramsuroop did not disappoint. His answers were to the point and elicited a spirited and interesting conversation among those present. Because of the questions raised from the floor, the legal advisor for ECSA, who was present at the meeting, will be examining in greater detail some unanticipated aspects of the IDoEW legislation that are causing concern.

