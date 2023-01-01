Split cylindrical roller bearings for extreme conditions

BMG’s high-performance HKT split cylindrical roller bearings, which were developed to operate efficiently in demanding environments, are incorporated into conveyors, fans, cooling beds, continuous casters, stacker reclaimers, motors, and generators. Split bearings offer improved performance in difficult applications, particularly when the replacement of standard mounted bearings involves the removal of machinery and components, like large gearboxes and couplings. Other advantages of split bearings include lower operational costs and reduced downtime for moving equipment or changing bearings.
HKT split roller bearings can cope with high radial loads, have greater speed capabilities, and operate efficiently at elevated temperatures. They have a robust clamp ring design that offers cage alignment and simplifies maintenance procedures. These bearing units can be disassembled into smaller components, easing the tasks of lifting and handling and ensuring effortless mounting or replacement, even in cramped and inaccessible conditions. Clearances of these units are pre-set, so there is no requirement for on-site adjustments or specialised fitting tools.
BMG supplies various HKT cylindrical bearings, including split cylindrical roller bearings with a housing and support, and split roller bearings with a standard plummer block. The range consists of the 100 series for light applications, the 200 series for heavy industries and the 300 and 400 series for extra-heavy and high-speed applications. Typical applications are in steel, mining, marine and conventional power, and renewable energy. They are suitable for use in industries including sugar, agriculture and cement.
Magnetic encoder for brushless DC motors
Motion Control & Drives
Portescap, an industry-leading supplier of motion control solutions, is introducing the M-Sense22, a magnetic encoder option perfectly suited for its brushless DC motor platform. The new encoder pairs ...
Read more...Improving order picking with robots Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Together, shipping, receiving, and storage count for less than half of all warehousing activity costs. The lion’s share of expenses − a whopping 55% − is bound in order picking. Breaking down the various ...
Read more...Automated palletising system
Motion Control & Drives
Danone Boksburg sought a solution that would automate its manually operated palletising process. Tectra Automation was awarded the contract, and successfully designed, supplied, installed and commissioned ...
Read more...Lubricants for wind power plants
Motion Control & Drives
The spotlight is firmly on the uptake of clean energy sources, as the government aims to increase its share of renewable energy in its energy mix from 11% to 41% by 2030. This means the deployment of ...
Read more...Differential compact drives
Motion Control & Drives
For OEMs that require miniaturised motion systems with higher ratio gear reduction, maintaining compact dimensions is a key requirement. Commonly, these applications also need optimal power density ...
Read more...Breakthrough in linear technology
Motion Control & Drives
To maximise the service life of a linear guide and keep the drive energy low, it is important to minimise friction and wear. Motion plastics specialist, igus has now achieved a breakthrough in tribological ...
Read more...Girth gears for scrubber upgrade SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
Drive technology specialist, SEW-EURODRIVE is installing four of its large segmented girth gear systems at De Beer’s Venetia Diamond Mine in Limpopo province.
Venetia mine, in operation since 1992, ...
Read more...Just the right amount of fertiliser Horne Technologies
Motion Control & Drives
Plants need nitrogen. Unfortunately, they can only absorb this element in the form of soluble nitrate compounds. Excess nitrogen fertilisers can thus easily find their way into the groundwater where ...
Read more...Motors for high standards of hygiene
Motion Control & Drives
Automated processes are standard practice in the food industry. Production efficiency is not the only motivation, hygiene also plays a key role. We met with Deprag Schulz product manager, Dagmar Dübbelde to discuss how to design a drive to meet these requirements and incorporate both these goals.
Read more...New dynamism for robotic drives DNH Tradeserve
Motion Control & Drives
Innovative motor concepts are the answer to growing market requirements for dynamic response, compactness and power density. With the EC frameless DT, maxon presents a solution that really packs a punch. ...