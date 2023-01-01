Split cylindrical roller bearings for extreme conditions

January 2023 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s high-performance HKT split cylindrical roller bearings, which were developed to operate efficiently in demanding environments, are incorporated into conveyors, fans, cooling beds, continuous casters, stacker reclaimers, motors, and generators. Split bearings offer improved performance in difficult applications, particularly when the replacement of standard mounted bearings involves the removal of machinery and components, like large gearboxes and couplings. Other advantages of split bearings include lower operational costs and reduced downtime for moving equipment or changing bearings.

HKT split roller bearings can cope with high radial loads, have greater speed capabilities, and operate efficiently at elevated temperatures. They have a robust clamp ring design that offers cage alignment and simplifies maintenance procedures. These bearing units can be disassembled into smaller components, easing the tasks of lifting and handling and ensuring effortless mounting or replacement, even in cramped and inaccessible conditions. Clearances of these units are pre-set, so there is no requirement for on-site adjustments or specialised fitting tools.

BMG supplies various HKT cylindrical bearings, including split cylindrical roller bearings with a housing and support, and split roller bearings with a standard plummer block. The range consists of the 100 series for light applications, the 200 series for heavy industries and the 300 and 400 series for extra-heavy and high-speed applications. Typical applications are in steel, mining, marine and conventional power, and renewable energy. They are suitable for use in industries including sugar, agriculture and cement.

For more information contact Coenie Van Deventer, BMG, +27 11 620 1831, [email protected], www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





