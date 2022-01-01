Mark Calvert (left) being thanked by branch management team member, Kevin McElroy.
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its October technology meeting at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown on 5 October. The presenter was Mark Calvert (branch GM and managing director of Industrial Control & Automation) who took attendees through practical examples of how a company is embracing digitalisation and IIoT by using various forms of technology to achieve better control (and profitability) in its factory.
Mark’s reputation preceded him and attendance at the meeting was good, and he certainly didn’t disappoint those present with his enthusiastic yet down-to-earth presentation. The Durban branch would like to thank him for taking the time to present.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
Paul Sikhakhane of Mzukulu Technologies gave a very interesting presentation on Poka-Yoke implementation on a seat assembly line, from a system integrator’s perspective.
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch SAIMC
SAIMC
Phoenix Contact’s Cameron Taylor put to educational use his seven years of industry experience specialising in the field of surge and lightning protection.