Mark’s reputation preceded him and attendance at the meeting was good, and he certainly didn’t disappoint those present with his enthusiastic yet down-to-earth presentation. The Durban branch would like to thank him for taking the time to present.

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its October technology meeting at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown on 5 October. The presenter was Mark Calvert (branch GM and managing director of Industrial Control & Automation) who took attendees through practical examples of how a company is embracing digitalisation and IIoT by using various forms of technology to achieve better control (and profitability) in its factory.

SAIMC: Eastern Cape branch

The state of tertiary education

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: The state of tertiary education

‘Engineering Work’ is catching companies sleeping

SAIMC and MESA Africa publicly announce their engagement

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: The state of the SA nation

SAIMC: Durban branch

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Automation as a separate engineering discipline

SAIMC: Durban branch

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

More than 80 students, lecturers and industry professionals enjoyed the friendly atmosphere and festive exhibition at the official launch of the new branch.Education at tertiary levels should seriously revisit their grading systems, or risk dragging the new generation with them into irrelevance.Education at tertiary levels should seriously revisit their grading systems, or risk dragging the new generation with them into irrelevance.Your engineering work is not the government’s ‘Engineering Work’ – register before you get a rude awakening.Under the terms of the merger, MESA Africa will retain its name as a group within the SAIMC and will continue to be responsible for all MES/MOM activities.Automation is a worldwide implementation strategy and South Africa has to refocus or become a beggar’s haven.John Ferreira, the technical sales and marketing manager for OIH Controls, presented on the subject of compressed air management.Considering that there are predictions of 12 million jobs in danger of disappearing in Europe by 2040 due to ageing populations, competition and cost-cutting, South Africa needs to change its focus.Paul Sikhakhane of Mzukulu Technologies gave a very interesting presentation on Poka-Yoke implementation on a seat assembly line, from a system integrator’s perspective.Phoenix Contact’s Cameron Taylor put to educational use his seven years of industry experience specialising in the field of surge and lightning protection.