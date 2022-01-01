Emerson opens gas analysis solutions centre

Emerson has announced the opening of a facility in Cumbernauld, Scotland, equipped with engineering, development, and manufacturing resources for sensor, mechanical, electronics, and software design for the company’s gas analysis portfolio.

Spurred by demand to reduce the environmental impact of industrial process facilities, the new gas analysis solutions centre will produce more than 10 different sensing technologies that can measure more than 60 different gas components, delivering on Emerson’s commitment to supporting customers’ decarbonisation efforts.

As a global hub for the production and distribution of gas sensing technologies, the 5760 square metre facility will engineer and manufacture Emerson’s Rosemount continuous gas analysers and gas chromatographs, which are used to improve emissions monitoring, plant safety, quality control and operational efficiency. These tools are critical to helping process plants meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations, and ensuring process control in hydrogen, biofuel, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and aerosol manufacturing. The tools will also help reduce waste and scrappage, to foster sustainability.

“The mission of our new gas analysis solutions centre is to support industrial manufacturers in achieving their decarbonisation and environmental sustainability goals, including the deployment of low-carbon fuels and power sources, reducing emissions, and decreasing waste,” said Jon Stokes, group president of Emerson’s measurement solutions business. “It’s the latest addition to our investment in innovation that will help to achieve a more sustainable future.”

The centre includes a training space and offers training options for customers, including classroom, on-site and web-based courses. This gives Emerson a greater ability to demonstrate how the latest gas analysis technologies can help customers run their operations reliably, safely and efficiently. It is certified by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and complements Emerson’s global network of facilities certified by ISO standards for quality, occupational health and safety, and environmental management systems.

The facility is also equipped with a gas extraction system, an environmental chamber, and external gas storage to facilitate gas analyser testing, and application research and development. Combined with calibration capabilities, a dedicated area for performing factory acceptance testing, and a customer collaboration space, these capabilities will help assure product performance and integrity, and streamline the customer experience.

