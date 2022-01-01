Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Position sensor for hydraulic cylinders

March 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Whether it’s agricultural machinery, construction equipment or municipal vehicles, intelligent sensors are indispensable throughout the mobile machine market. Accurately recording paths and angles is an integral component of intelligent operating concepts and functions. These functions improve not only the convenience, but also the safety of mobile machines. Using intelligent sensors also increases the performance and efficiency of mobile machines, allowing repetitive work processes to be automated and therefore relieving machine operators at the same time.

Since most motion sequences for mobile machines employ hydraulic cylinders, one of the most important measurement tasks for sensor technology is precisely determining the stroke of the cylinder to enable measurement and monitoring of the motions to be carried out. No wonder, then, that both machine and sensor manufacturers are always looking for new innovations in stroke measurement for hydraulic cylinders.

Instrotech is offering SIKO’s SGH10 draw-wire encoder, a measuring system for direct stroke measurement in hydraulic cylinders. The cylinder stroke is measured precisely using Bowden cable sensor technology installed directly in the cylinder. The high-quality plug ensures the system fulfils protection class IP69K.

Technologically speaking, the SGH10 cylinder stroke measuring system pursues a different approach than measuring systems commonly found in the market, which are based on magneto-restrictive, inductive or Hall-based technology. By contrast, a Bowden cable mechanism installed directly in the cylinder is used to measure the stroke. The cable is mounted in the piston head; if the cylinder is extended, the cable, which is wound up in a cable drum, is pulled out. The rotation of the cable drum that is thereby created is detected without contact by the sensor electronics and used to calculate the linear travel. This makes it possible to detect the position of the cylinder precisely and completely at all times.

The magnets that are used to detect the rotation are scanned by the electronics through the pressure-resistant baseplate of the SGH10. The electronics are fully encapsulated on the unpressurised side of the system. This means the entire measuring system is built into the cylinder and is optimally protected from external environmental conditions. This provides an advantage over a measuring system mounted externally on the cylinder, since the sensor system cannot be influenced or damaged by loose parts or environmental influences.

Another beneficial aspect is the reduction of costs for integrating the system into the cylinder. This is because in previous measuring systems, the sensor rods had to be integrated into the piston over the entire measuring path, often requiring long and highly precise bore holes in the piston. This is not only expensive, but also weakens the structure of the piston. In the SGH10 stroke measuring system, just one small thread is needed in the piston to mount the cable. This allows the system to offer major potential cost savings, which affects production times and ultimately, overall costs for hydraulic cylinders. The greater the stroke length, the greater the potential for monetary savings. Cylinder manufacturers, mechanical engineers and end-use customers reap the benefits.

Another highlight is that the SGH measuring technology can even be used in telescopic cylinders. It provides design engineers with new options when developing forward-thinking assistance systems and supplemental functions in mobile machines.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Load sensor for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
Vishay’s Model 178 extensometer is a load sensor designed for force measurement on any load-bearing structure, comprising a total solution for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring. The ...

Read more...
Measuring light grids
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
An evaluation of how many light beams are obstructed, and which ones, is provided and can be used to detect whether the conveyed objects are in the correct and safe transport position.

Read more...
Hydraulic deadweight tester for pressure instrument calibration
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The high-quality piston/cylinder units are manufactured from tungsten carbide, which is known for its low thermal coefficient of expansion.

Read more...
Heavy-duty incremental and absolute encoders
Vepac Electronics Sensors & Transducers
Wachendorff Automation now offers a heavy-duty variant as part of its range of incremental and absolute encoders.

Read more...
Miniature inductive sensors with long switching distances
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
No larger than a pinhead, the robust sensors come in a V2A stainless steel housing and demonstrate their strengths where space is most limited.

Read more...
Digital pressure gauge for refrigeration performance monitoring
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
Two versions of the digital pressure gauge are available: for absolute pressures within the ranges of -1 bar to 40 bar, and -1 bar to 80 bar, respectively.

Read more...
Inductive M8 sensor for limited-space applications
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
ifm has introduced the M8 inductive sensor for applications in factory automation, machine tool equipment and fast-moving robotic arms.

Read more...
New technology caps pharma bottling process
Sensors & Transducers
A regular customer of Sensor Technology has switched to its latest range of torque sensors, which are drop-in replacements for their predecessors.

Read more...
Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage
RF Design Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...

Read more...
Smart radar sensors for rugged environments
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
With protection to IP69K and a shock-resistance of 100 G, the IO-Link devices are also suitable for rugged outdoor applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved