Load sensor for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring

Vishay’s Model 178 extensometer is a load sensor designed for force measurement on any load-bearing structure, comprising a total solution for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring. The design also allows multiple sensors to be permanently mounted for more complex stress profiling and analysis.
The extensometer provides a solution for non-intrusive level measurements for materials that are subject to uneven build-up, bridging or sidewall collection. Liquids or wetted materials that are not suited for direct-contact level measurement are also ideal applications. The design of the Model 178 makes it an appropriate solution for retrofitting existing structures without compromising the integrity of the vessel or structure.
The device has application in tank weighing or level systems, agricultural equipment, rolling mill sensing, moment sensing, structural loading measurements and bridge structures.
Position sensor for hydraulic cylinders Instrotech
Sensors & Transducers
SIKO’s SGH10 draw-wire encoder measures cylinder stroke precisely using Bowden cable sensor technology installed directly in the cylinder.
Read more...Measuring light grids ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
An evaluation of how many light beams are obstructed, and which ones, is provided and can be used to detect whether the conveyed objects are in the correct and safe transport position.
Read more...Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage RF Design
Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...