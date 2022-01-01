Editor's Choice
Load sensor for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring

March 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Vishay’s Model 178 extensometer is a load sensor designed for force measurement on any load-bearing structure, comprising a total solution for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring. The design also allows multiple sensors to be permanently mounted for more complex stress profiling and analysis.

The extensometer provides a solution for non-intrusive level measurements for materials that are subject to uneven build-up, bridging or sidewall collection. Liquids or wetted materials that are not suited for direct-contact level measurement are also ideal applications. The design of the Model 178 makes it an appropriate solution for retrofitting existing structures without compromising the integrity of the vessel or structure.

The device has application in tank weighing or level systems, agricultural equipment, rolling mill sensing, moment sensing, structural loading measurements and bridge structures.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


