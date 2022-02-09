Editor's Choice
Festo solenoid valves for everyday tasks

February 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

In the automation industry, machine users are continually confronted with new challenges. The only way to achieve lasting success is by selecting the perfect components. Festo offers over 2200 Core Product Range components that significantly simplify processes. An addition to this range is the S version of the VUVS and VUVG valve family. These valves are comprised of focused functions and features that allow high performance while in use. The company’s new cost-effective solenoid valves are suitable for up to 80% of industry applications without compromising on quality.

The star of the series Solenoid Valve VUVS-S

The Festo Solenoid Valve VUVS is your first choice for simple, modern, robust and cost-effective pneumatic control individual valves. This sturdy valve is distinguished by its flexibility, sturdiness and durability. As the new addition to the series, the VUVS-S redefines quality and efficiency. The valve range can be used in applications such as single installations, manifold mounting and basic valves with focused features for 24 V DC.

Product benefits

• High performance.

• It can be easily operated by machine operators.

• Suitable for harsh environmental conditions.

• The perfect valve at a great price.

Solenoid valve for individual connection

The new Core Product Range addition, VUVG-S offers an outstanding combination of good flow rate with minimal installation space, higher speed, power and easy installation. The VUVG-S has encapsulated most of the advantages of the individual VUVG valve. This valve excels in applications where limited mounting space is needed, mostly in dry or clean working environments, for example in food and end-line packaging.

Product benefits

• Increased production speed.

• Easy installation – saving you time.

• Long service life due to durability.

• Great performance at a great price.

The valves have more to offer than their price and logistics advantages. They have been designed to meet machine users’ requirements, reduce labour and increase efficiency. Festo makes their customers’ production fit for the future with innovative valves.</i>

For more information contact Festo South Africa, 0860 033 786, marketing.za@festo.com, www.festo.co.za


Credit(s)

Email: sales.za@festo.com
www: www.festo.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Festo South Africa


