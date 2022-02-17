Smart radar sensors for rugged environments

January 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Turck Banner has introduced robust radar sensors for distance measurement up to 15 metres for rugged application areas in factory automation as well as in outdoor or mobile applications. The rugged 122 GHz devices with protection to IP67/69K are shock-resistant up to 100 G and are therefore suitable for distance measurement in application areas such as in port logistics, in which optical or ultrasonic sensors are unsuitable due to their limited range or disturbance factors such as dust, wind or light.

With a shock resistance of 100 G and a stainless steel housing, Turck Banner’s distance radar sensor is ideal for rugged outdoor applications.

The browser-based Turck Banner Radar Monitor parameter user-interface simplifies the setup of the DR sensors by means of the real-time display of the signal curve – especially when setting filters to suppress interfering signals or in complicated mounting situations. When mounted in direct proximity to each other, the FMCW measuring principle of the devices prevents any mutual interference between the signals.

All DR-M30-IOL sensors are provided with IO-Link as well as an analogue and switching output, in which the analogue output can also be configured as a second switching output. In conventional applications, the devices can also be operated without IO-Link. Three different lens configurations enable optimum device selection according to the application, depending on whether a short and wide, a medium or a long and narrow detection field is required.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

