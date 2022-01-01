Benefits of PowerView CP for pipelines

January 2022 System Integration & Control Systems Design

Omniflex has developed the PowerView CP cathodic protection system over several years to bring up-to-date technology to impressed current cathodic protection. Key features include the highest efficiency transformer/rectifiers (T/Rs) available, web-based remote monitoring, control and testing and reliable industrial grade hardware designed for long life and easy serviceability. Other benefits include optimum lifecycle costs, field proven reliability, remote control and real-time 24/7 monitoring regardless of the location of the assets under protection.

Communications at the core

At the heart of every PowerView CP T/R module is an intelligent microprocessor capable of communicating with the outside world. This capability enables complete remote monitoring and control of every system without additional cost. Settings can be changed, output parameters measured and system testing performed remotely on these smart T/Rs without any add-on measuring equipment being required. An intuitive touch screen gives an easy-to-use interface for managing the system locally.

Most PowerView CP installations take advantage of the ubiquitous mobile phone networks to communicate. Where network coverage is unavailable then satellite communications can be used. Remote access to the PowerView CP systems is achieved via the Data2Desktop web-based monitoring service. No additional software or specialised computer equipment is required for this remote monitoring and control. All remote monitoring and control functions are performed through a standard web browser.

High-efficiency T/Rs

Unlike traditional AC mains transformers which draw a standing load regardless of the load drawn on the output, the PowerView CP Smart T/Rs use more modern switch-mode power supply technology to deliver smoother, more efficient outputs at up to 90% efficiency regardless of the output settings. These smart T/Rs are also much smaller and lighter than traditional transformer-based T/Rs, allowing reduced enclosure sizes and lower shipping and installation costs.

Remote monitoring and control

As for all T/Rs in the PowerView CP range, all the A series devices include independent monitoring of key parameters such as output voltage and current, resistance, temperature etc. The output voltage and current settings can be set remotely via the web or a connected scada computer.

Unheard of on legacy conventional systems, where labour was required to collect data before corrective action could be taken, now alarm set-points can be configured for various conditions such as low output current, or underload and overload. When connected to the web, these alarms can be sent via SMS or email, directly to service personnel.

