Inductive sensors with IO-Link

January 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Besides offering flush inductive measuring sensors with an IO-Link output, Turck Banner is now also offering three non-flush variants. The NI4-M12, NI7-M18 and NI12-M30 models supply a signal proportional to distance over a 12 mm range as an IO-Link process value (2 bytes) or as a voltage signal from 0-10 V. Their measuring range can be adjusted flexibly so that the entire signal range can be used even within a small measuring window.

The sensors set new standards with temperature deviation compensation and a perfectly linearised output signal. With their accuracy and long range, the sensors are ideally suited to many applications, including the monitoring of the gap dimension on industrial rollers, or detecting wear, such as for monitoring concentricity on shafts. They can also be cost-effective alternatives for rotary encoders or linear position sensors. In simple applications, they record linear and rotary movements as analog position signals using inclined planes or eccentric screws.

Additional functions can be implemented via the IO-Link interface as besides the basic process value, the sensors output the internal temperature value, the distance value to the object and other diagnostic data. Besides their actual task, they can therefore also be used for condition monitoring or predictive maintenance – even as a retrofit solution.


Further reading:

Omron launches new laser sensor
Omron Electronics Sensors & Transducers
New sensing technology detects difficult targets and reduces the need for complex installation design.

Read more...
Linux-based condition monitoring platform
Turck Banner Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Turck Banner’s compact IM18-CCM50 DIN rail control centre for collecting, processing and forwarding condition data to the IIoT can be configured for specific OEM requirements.

Read more...
Encoders with SAE J1939 interface
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner has extended its encoder portfolio with new encoders featuring the SAE J1939 interface, which is used particularly in mobile equipment.

Read more...
Wenglor scanners simplify decoding processes
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Wenglor Sensoric has released 19 new models of the C5PC series of 1D/2D code scanners to expand its portfolio with more powerful and easy-to-operate devices.

Read more...
Laser measurement for motion control
SICK Automation Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation’s new Speetec laser motion control sensor is now available in South Africa.

Read more...
Wide-beam radar sensor
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner’s T30R series has been expanded with a wider-angle (45°×45°) beam pattern sensor to better detect curved or reflective surfaces and larger targets.

Read more...
Multifunction timer sets parameters remotely
ElectroMechanica Sensors & Transducers
Machine builders now have the option to set timing and counting parameters on their application timers from a smartphone or tablet – without having to power the timer.

Read more...
Laser motion control sensor
SICK Automation Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation’s new Speetec laser motion control sensor is now available in South Africa.

Read more...
DEK wireless kit
Turck Banner Industrial Wireless
The standalone DEK wireless kit from Turck Banner includes everything needed for a remote preventive maintenance monitoring solution.

Read more...
Turck Banner’s Profinet integration with S2 redundancy
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The TBEN-L5-8IOL is an IO-Link master module in IP67 that supports S2 system redundancy. The master establishes a logical communication relation to more than one controller and combines high availability with a wide range of potential uses through IO-Link in the field.

Read more...










