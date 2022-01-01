SAIMC: Cape Town branch

The Cape Town branch management team would like to thank all members for their support in 2021 and wish everyone all the best for 2022.

Presented by by Dhiren Naidoo, the last technical evening of 2021 was hosted online, on the subject: ‘Digitising the food industry.’ Dhiren currently works at Endress as industry manager for the food and beverage industry.

He opened the presentation by explaining the advances in car dashboards and how the design advanced in the last few years and then related this to developments in the instrumentation and the information industries. It was a great analogy thar showed how information has become more accessible in line with current trends.

He then explained that as information becomes more accessible it becomes easier to optimise processes and diagnose problems. He explained that more instruments are taking on dual functionality capable of measuring different values. For example, some magnetic flow meters now measure flow as well as the conductivity of liquids passing through them. This can then be used to determine what product is flowing as the conductivity differs between mediums such as milk and water. He did caution that these secondary measurements are not necessarily calibrated and that a dedicated instrument might be better suited depending on the application. The presentation concluded with a live demonstration, showing what information can be accessed from a remote location. It showed how information is gathered and how it can be displayed remotely. It was highly informative and a pleasure to watch.

The branch thanks Dhiren and Endress+Hauser for the presentation.

