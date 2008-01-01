Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the Editor's Desk: RFID in track and trace applications

September 2021 News

Like a few other technologies of the fourth industrial era, radio frequency identification (RFID) has been around for some time. Now though, thanks to falling costs and improved reliability, it is fast becoming a technology of choice in smart factory track and trace applications associated with product recognition and automated data capture.


Steven Meyer, Editor

Two key advantages of the technology are that RFID tags do not need their own power supply and they do not require line of sight to operate correctly. Additionally, processing the tag’s information takes just a few milliseconds and the data can be modified over the lifecycle of the device.

With RFID, data becomes an asset along the entire value chain, allowing manufacturers to leverage information using the new digital infrastructure that supports it. As a result, producers have at their disposal real-time decision-making support to manage just-in-time production processes and gain deeper insights into optimisation and quality control. Since data follows the tag through the value chain, it can be configured with specific customer information as well, which enables new ways of adding value.

Individualised production

In manufacturing, RFID tags enable an environment where components, products, machines and workers operate more effectively together. This creates new opportunities for individualisation, even in mass-production, because products can tell machines what action is required at any given step. After each process stage, the machine can update status by writing to the tag, before sending the product on down the line. Tags can even be accessed once the product is in its package, thus creating the possibility to customise things like language and other country-specific requirements. Interestingly, if spare parts are also tagged, these same machines can also authenticate their own spares during maintenance, making sure that the correct replacement is in the right position, bringing the percentage of unplanned downtime towards zero.

Turck Banner is a company that has invested in the future of RFID technology because it understands the value of being able to track products through the entire manufacturing process, including delivery. When used in manufacturing, tags allow producers to track through which stages of the process the product has been, which checks have been performed and the current configuration. The bonus is that with read/write tags, all this information stays with the tag until it is overwritten.

With its BL ident RFID system, Turck Banner has developed a modular system that supports multiple fieldbus interfaces for easy integration into existing systems. According to the company’s application engineers, the trick to implementing a successful RFID project is getting the basics right. For instance, choosing the correct tag for the application is crucial as HF tags have a range limit of about 1 metre, while this can be extended to several metres if a UHF tag is substituted. Other considerations include region-specific regulatory requirements, the type of surface on which the tag is to be mounted and the amount of on-tag memory required.

All of this and more is described in detail in our cover story this issue. You’ll find it at http://www.instrumentation.co.za/14257r.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Fax: +27 11 787 8052
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
March 2021, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...

Read more...
Female talent switches on to engineering careers with ABB
September 2021, ABB South Africa , News
ABB’s Sustainability Strategy incorporates driving social progress, equality and diversity to create safe, fair and inclusive working environments and support community building.

Read more...
MESA Africa – call for papers 2021
September 2021, MESA Africa NPC , News
We invite you – the manufacturing community – to submit papers showcasing your success stories and inspiring ideas, coping under restrictions, and illustrating this year’s theme: The Art of the Possible: Manufacturing Without Limits.

Read more...
Hazardous locations seminar and cable gland training
September 2021 , News
The courses equip artisans and engineers with the skills needed to gain maximum benefit from Pratley’s electrical products.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser integrates concentration measurement specialist
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
SensAction was founded in 2008 and has been part of the Endress+Hauser Group since 2017.

Read more...
Omron joins The Valuable 500
September 2021, Omron Electronics , News
The Valuable 500 aims to get leaders of multinational companies to bring about changes in business, society and the economy so that persons with disabilities can realise their true potential.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser honours its inventors
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
More than 500 inventors gathered virtually for Endress+Hauser’s 21st Innovators’ Meeting.

Read more...
Neles to acquire the valve and pump businesses of Flowrox
September 2021, Neles South Africa , News
Neles has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the valve and pump businesses of the Finland-based technology company, Flowrox.

Read more...
Bosch Holdings celebrates 60 years
September 2021 , News
In 1961, it was inconceivable for the founders of Bosch Holdings to have known that 60 years later, the company would have expanded into a global operation.

Read more...
Danfoss completes acquisition of Eaton’s hydraulics business
September 2021, Danfoss , News
Danfoss has officially finalised its US$3,3 billion acquisition of Eaton’s hydraulics business, following confirmation of all necessary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved