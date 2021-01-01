Continuous emissions monitoring in power plants

To decide on the suitability of a measuring system, it is important to observe the applicable legal framework. In most countries, the decision is not only about the measurement technology itself, but also about the applicable emission limits and certification ranges. The following case study focuses on continuous emissions monitoring (CEMS) in gas turbines that have to comply with the very low emissions limit values in Europe, and introduces a modern solution based on the MCA 10 gas analyser.
Legal background
Measuring systems applied for CEMS in Europe must be approved according to 15267-3 (QAL1). On closer examination, it becomes clear that numerous suitability-tested emission measurement systems no longer meet the legal requirements due to insufficient existing certification range, or that different principles must be combined. If, in addition, the maintenance interval is included in the comparison for the assessment of the lifecycle, numerous models prove impractical from an operator point of view.
Solution
There are various approaches to procure emission measurement systems in compliance with environmental regulations to ensure that the emission limit value and certification range match. The MCA 10 hot-wet gas analysis system is a particularly competitive solution. Hot-wet means that the entire path of the sample gas – from the sampling point to the measuring cell in the analyser – is constantly heated (usually to185°C). Therefore there is no need for complex, high-maintenance gas conditioning units.
Due to the compact design and optimised internal device cycles, the MCA 10 achieved a certified maintenance interval of six months. If necessary, it is even possible to replace the analyser module completely and continue the measurement without losing much time.
Typical measurements in power plants include CO, NO/NO2, SO2 and O2. Since the MCA 10 is a hot-wet photometer, the moisture content in the exhaust gas is measured continuously anyway.
The MCA 10 multi-component analysis system combines precise measurement technology with excellent long-term stability. It offers a solution for a wide variety of combustion plants, as it simplifies the handling by personnel and the stocking of spare parts.
