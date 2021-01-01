Portable combustion gas analyser

The E8500 Plus is a powerful and advanced portable emissions analyser, a complete, portable tool for EPA compliance and level emissions monitoring of boilers, engines and other combustion equipment.
An internal pressure sensor allows the analyser to measure both pressure and stack draught. With two pressure inputs, differential pressure can also be measured, and gas velocity can be measured using the differential pressure and an optional Pitot tube. The sample conditioning unit is mounted directly at the sampling probe exit, where excess moisture rapidly condenses and separates from the gas sample. This minimises contact of the gases with moisture, which could potentially affect NOx and SO2 measurements.
The internal thermoelectric chiller efficiently removes the water vapour from the flue gas sample to prevent combustion gases from bubbling from the gas phase into the condensate. The built-in condensate drain pump automatically pumps the accumulated water out through the bottom of the unit for greater convenience.
Real-time software with data logging
The updated EGAS software package includes the ability to save and graph data in real-time in the field with a laptop, or in a laboratory with a PC. It also allows the user to automatically log data for an exact number of tests for a specified time period. Communications between the E8500 Plus and a computer are established either by wireless Bluetooth communications or a USB cable. Data from the EGAS software can be exported to other spreadsheet programs for more user flexibility to create detailed emission reports.
The E8500 Plus can accommodate a maximum of nine gas sensors: up to six electrochemical type sensors and up to three non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) type sensors, plus an optional photoionisation detector (PID) sensor for measuring volatile organic compounds (VOC). A newly designed user interface incorporates an easily accessible filter compartment for quick and simple inspection and replacement of filters in the field.
Read more...Non-Nuclear online slurry density measurement Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Allpronix
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
When a local metal smelting operation had a requirement to remove manual sampling from its slurry line, Allpronix was approached to advise on a solution.
Read more...Continuous emissions monitoring in power plants Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Elemental Analytics
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The MCA 10 multi-component analysis system combines precise measurement technology with excellent long-term stability.
Read more...Two-gas detection monitor July 2021, Comtest
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
New lightweight two-gas monitor offers more accurate alarms and minimises maintenance with a two-year runtime.
Read more...MAP – making the right choice for gas analysis August 2021, Elemental Analytics
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is used within the food and pharmaceutical sectors to extend the shelf life of many products that would otherwise deteriorate quickly in the presence of oxygen.
Read more...Accurate particle matter measurement June 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The PMsense datalogger has particular applications in smart city applications and the monitoring of particle matter pollutants found at industrial sites.
Read more...Flexibility for disinfection measuring points April 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s new modular Flowfit CYA27 flow assembly enables measurement of up to six parameters in process and drinking water.
Read more...Alkylation processes in petroleum refineries April 2021, Morton Controls
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The SensoTech LiquiSonic is an inline analytical system for determining the concentration of binary liquids directly in the production process.