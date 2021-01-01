Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

Non-Nuclear online slurry density measurement

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

When a local metal smelting operation had a requirement to remove manual sampling from its slurry line and replace it with an online density measuring instrument, Allpronix was approached to advise on a solution. One of the requirements was that any proposed online system had to be radiation-free/non-nuclear, due to the associated safety and environmental regulations.

The solution

Allpronix proposed Rhosonics’ slurry density meter (SDM) as a good solution for this measuring task because of its reliable real-time density measurement capabilities. In addition, the meter is non-nuclear, which means it does not pose threats to human health or the environment. This meant no special training of personnel, no need for a radiation safety officer (RSO) on site, and no associated licencing costs.

Rhosonics describes its mission as being to help industry through the provision of sustainable ultrasonic technology that allows safer, more reliable and cost-effective operation, in contribution to a greener and smarter industry.

In the last decade, the company has made significant steps towards becoming the leading supplier for density meters in mining applications through proving the reliability of ultrasonic technology for density measurement based on acoustic impedance. In 2020, the Rhosonics SDM became winner of the ‘Environmental Impact’ category in the mining excellence awards as one of the great achievements and innovations in the mining industry.

The technology

By measuring the acoustic impedance of a slurry, the SDM calculates its density in real-time during the process. The latest sensor is made of stainless steel and ceramic material, which give it advantageous properties. Making use of ceramic materials gives the ultrasonic signal more power than before; also, it is more wear resistant than previous models.

The transducer generates short, highly dampened ultrasonic pulses in the frequency range between 1 and 7,5 MHz. Differences in acoustic impedance of materials causes this acoustic signal to be (partially) reflected. As the density of liquid increases, so does its acoustic impedance, causing a decrease in the strength of the reflected signal (see Figure 1 below). The vibrations of the reflected signal cause the piezo element to send out electric signals, which are then analysed in the device and eventually used for density calculations.

Today, the Rhosonics SDM is a sustainable solution for the mineral processing industry. This ultrasonic measuring instrument is designed to determine the slurry density in real-time to verify the amount of solid content in a liquid. Features and benefits include:

• Reliable results under harsh process conditions.

• Fast delivery times.

• Robust, compact and lightweight.

• Easy installation and calibration.

With more than 800 installations worldwide and more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry, Rhosonics has proven that ultrasonic sensors are suitable for the harshest process applications where typically only radiation-based technologies were applied.

Results

After installation of the Rhosonics SDM, the smelting company has achieved its goal of real-time online density measurement, which has allowed greater control of the process, enabling the production of a more consistent product.

A payback time of approximately two years is anticipated through reduction of labour costs and hours spent on manual sampling. In addition, no extra expenses were required for RSO training or radiation leakage tests.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 9500
Fax: +27 11 794 9057
Email: sales@allpronix.com
www: www.allpronix.com
Articles: More information and articles about Allpronix


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Electrical measurement and process analytics for hydrogen production
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Mecosa , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Knick products optimise the hydrogen production process and electrolyser operation.

Read more...
Portable combustion gas analyser
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Elemental Analytics , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The E8500 Plus is a powerful and advanced portable emissions analyser, a complete, portable tool for EPA compliance and level emissions monitoring of boilers, engines and other combustion equipment.

Read more...
Continuous emissions monitoring in power plants
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Elemental Analytics , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The MCA 10 multi-component analysis system combines precise measurement technology with excellent long-term stability.

Read more...
Two-gas detection monitor
July 2021, Comtest , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
New lightweight two-gas monitor offers more accurate alarms and minimises maintenance with a two-year runtime.

Read more...
MAP – making the right choice for gas analysis
August 2021, Elemental Analytics , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is used within the food and pharmaceutical sectors to extend the shelf life of many products that would otherwise deteriorate quickly in the presence of oxygen.

Read more...
Accurate particle matter measurement
June 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The PMsense datalogger has particular applications in smart city applications and the monitoring of particle matter pollutants found at industrial sites.

Read more...
24/7 boiler monitoring with the SWAS Compact
June 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser has developed a compact new steam analysis device for continuous boiler water monitoring.

Read more...
Flexibility for disinfection measuring points
April 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s new modular Flowfit CYA27 flow assembly enables measurement of up to six parameters in process and drinking water.

Read more...
Alkylation processes in petroleum refineries
April 2021, Morton Controls , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The SensoTech LiquiSonic is an inline analytical system for determining the concentration of binary liquids directly in the production process.

Read more...
A safe and easy way to check water quality
March 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Ready-to-use water analysis panels from Endress+Hauser ensure water monitoring with minimum effort and maximum reliability.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved