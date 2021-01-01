Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


System Integration & Control Systems Design



Print this page printer friendly version

Changeover in pharma production

August 2021 System Integration & Control Systems Design

The manufacture of pharmaceutical products requires a high degree of efficiency and safety in the manufacturing process. Production plants need to be flexible and so it is important to be able to implement quick and error-free changeover of machines.

Siko’s monitored position indicators and fully automated positioning drives make format changes in pharmaceutical processes significantly faster, with 100% process reliability and digital protocolling. The advantage of this would be optimisation of production and its costs, traceability and the retrofitting of existing machinery.

Monitored format adjustment

The process of erecting and filling packaging units needs to be carried out quickly. Time losses due to long change-over processes have a counter-productive effect. Failures during changeover also result in a high scrap rate, because of the high cycle rate in this manufacturing process. Bus-capable position indicators monitor manual adjustment and report errors visually and via bus communication. A production start with an incorrect format setting is therefore 100% excluded. Status LEDs and direction indicators allow for fast and precise setup.

Automated format adjustment

Compact actuators replace manual adjustment and enable format change practically at the touch of a button, quickly and safely. Folding boxes depends on the packaging size and material quality. The respective adjustment axes need to be changed safely and quickly. Compact actuators move to the new axis positions at the touch of a button. The next packaging size is implemented automatically and is 100% process-reliable.

Labelling/marking

In the course of serialisation and ‘track and trace’, the requirements for labelling and inspection have increased immensely. Even with format adjustments, these must be ensured every time the product is changed so that the labelling is also correctly aligned for the next repackaging. Otherwise, the subsequent test device can no longer correctly identify the product with serial number. Actuators ensure fast and safe height adjustment of the labelling module according to the size of the packaging.

A complete system from a single source

Siko’s Retrofit provides a self-sufficient control system for bus-capable Siko-position indicators and actuators. Retrofit is an option for manual format adjustment as well as monitored format adjustment or automatic conversion at the touch of a button.

Commissioning is done practically via plug-and-play. Source code programming is not necessary. The intuitive user interface makes operation child’s play.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Resistance thermometers for hazardous areas
August 2021, Instrotech , Temperature Measurement
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s TWL resistance thermometers with ATEX approvals for ignition protection Exd or Exia.

Read more...
Robotics and the potential to realise the lights-out factory dream
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Omron Electronics , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The phrase ‘lights-out factory’ is generally presented as something for manufacturers to aspire to. But is the concept, which essentially means manufacturing without humans, a realistic goal?

Read more...
WLS15 Pro series strip light
July 2021, Turck Banner , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Turck Banner’s new WLS15 Pro comes in Pro Editor, IO-Link, or Pick-IQ compatible models.

Read more...
Digital pressure gauge with IO-Link
July 2021, Instrotech , Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s new MAN-SC/LC intelligent digital pressure gauge with IO-Link

Read more...
Water resource sustainability management
July 2021, Yokogawa South Africa , System Integration & Control Systems Design
One way Yokogawa is successfully pursuing its sustainability goals is through its service to the global water industry.

Read more...
Packaging for sustainability
August 2021, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
PC-based control and EtherCAT enable flexible and sustainable packaging machines.

Read more...
Sustainable mobility
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Nel Hydrogen develops fuelling stations and dispensers for cars, buses and trucks. Fast, real-time control and monitoring are crucial to ensure high reliability and low maintenance.

Read more...
SCiBOTRON’s quality culture the key to success
May 2020 , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The company was founded on lean principles and quickly grew into a QSE (Qualifying Small Enterprise). Ricardo Paddy, managing director and founding member, attributes one of the reasons for the company’s ...

Read more...
Industry first for pump testing laboratory
June 2021, Instrotech , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
When a local fire pump test facility needed to eliminate human error from its test procedures, it contacted Instrotech for advice.

Read more...
Visualisation using vision-specific controls
June 2021, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
TwinCAT Vision combined with TwinCAT HMI.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved