SAIMC: Durban branch

May 2021 SAIMC

The branch held its April (virtual) technology evening on 7 April where SAIMC CEO, Johan Maartens, discussed the new skills trust fund initiative: how it works, how we will all benefit from it and how we can contribute to it using B-BBEE contributions from the Socio Economic Development fund.



To contextualise this initiative, Johan took us briefly through the challenges currently being faced in the country: poverty, low levels of education and employment and an urgent need for economic growth. These challenges, of course, create opportunities for us all to assist and using the SAIMC’s resources of skilled educators and the industry at large, together with a good plan of action, this should be achievable.

It was an interesting and exciting discussion and judging by the interaction and questions will be well received in the industry, which currently doesn’t have much say where their B-BBEE contributions go. For a more in-depth look at what was covered in Johan’s presentation please link to it here: https://www.instrumentation.co.za/11423r.

