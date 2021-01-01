Smart traffic management for Syntell

Syntell is a leading South African technology company. One of its key projects is the running and management of one third of Johannesburg’s traffic lights. Syntell’s system is a full traffic management and monitoring system and the connectivity of all end points is enabled by Trinity’s 4G-enabled routers. Syntell has deployed 855 Trinity enabled RUT 955 routers to date, with plans for further development in the near future.

The need

Knowing the precise location of each router is critical to the traffic management solution.

Before moving to Trinity’s technology, Syntell’s system used standard serial modems that were unable to scale with network speeds or handle an increase in variety of devices, such as cameras that needed to be added.

The increase in complexity of the system also required a solution that increased visibility of activity and enabled remote management of devices, from remote lock down through to geographic ring fencing.

The solution

After working closely with Syntell to elicit their requirements, Trinity engineers determined that the RUT955 – a customisable industrial device – would be the perfect fit for the system requirements. Since Trinity devices are pre-provisioned and ICASA certified, the team immediately started development. This included building custom software embedded in the RUT955 firmware, which would allow devices to send and receive data tailored to Syntell’s needs. In addition, all devices were loaded on the Trinity IoT platform, to provide remote visibility of each device on the network.

Advantages of the Trinity IoT platform include:

• Visibility: one view of the entire SIM, device and asset estates at any instant, with bidirectional control.

• Alerts: remotely manage critical field-related information via alerts and notifications.

• Remote management: manage or inspect the operational state of assets, routers and SIMs instantly.

• Cloud: retrieve live data supplied by a 4G geographically redundant cloud solution.

By collaborating with its customers, Trinity develops IoT solutions tailored to specific business needs. All Trinity devices are all pre-provisioned, which allows development work on a project to start immediately.

