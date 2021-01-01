SAIMC: Durban Branch
February 2021
SAIMC
The branch held its annual general meeting via Zoom on 27 January. Secretary, John Owen-Ellis, welcomed everybody and gave a brief review of 2020 which, with the death of branch general manager Hennie Prinsloo added to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, was something of an ‘annus horribilis’.
The branch was unable to hold any technology evenings, site visits, training or social activities, but did manage a few virtual technology meetings – something that will be pursued more vigorously in 2021.
Kevin McElroy presented the annual accounts which were accepted. The new branch management team, which had been elected electronically beforehand, was then confirmed and welcomed as follows:
• Jane van der Spuy.
• John Owen- Ellis.
• Kevin McElroy.
• Howard Lister.
• Dean Trattles.
• Luckmore Penduka.
• Busani Sibindi.
John welcomed Dean Trattles back into the fold and confirmed that he had kindly taken on the leadership role and would be the new branch general manager for 2021. John Owen-Ellis would remain as branch secretary and Kevin McElroy as financial manager. The branch intends to retain the practice of co-opting other members to the branch management team, which has worked well in the past. The co-opted members will be invited and duties finalised at the first committee meeting of the year.
