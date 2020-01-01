Plug-and-play temperature sensors

Turck Banner has expanded its innovative range of fluid sensors with IO-Link sensors for flexible and reliable process temperature measurement. Both compact devices with an integrated temperature probe (TS700) as well as processing and display units (TS720) for connecting resistance thermometers or thermocouples are available.
As a member of the fluid sensor series that won the iF Design Award, the TS+ sensors also meet the growing demand for straightforward commissioning and high plant availability. This is supported by the robust stainless steel housing with touch operation instead of mechanical operating elements, which are ideally suited for use in harsh industrial environments thanks to IP67 and IP69K protection. Besides process values, the IO-Link interface provides the user with a large volume of condition monitoring data for smart IIoT applications.
To simplify commissioning, the TS+ devices also feature automatic detection of the output type (PNP/NPN or current/voltage), as is already offered by the PS+ and FS+ pressure and flow sensors. The processing units of the TS720 series also detect the type of temperature probe (TC or Pt), thus eliminating a frequent source of errors. If the TS+ has to be integrated in existing installations or replace existing sensors, the selection of different IO-Link process data profiles makes it possible to adapt the device quickly without the need for laborious modifications in the controller.
The TS+ sensors are typically used in machine and plant building applications as well as in the process industry. Compact TS700 devices operate in a measuring range from -50°C to 150°C. Depending on the temperature probe connected, type TS720 processing and display units can even cover temperature ranges between -200°C and 1800°C.
