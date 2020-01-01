SAIMC: Cape Town branch

The last technology evening was held on the theme: “How secure is your Industrial Network?” The branch thanks presenter Rob Wright and RJ Connect for hosting this successful event. Rob is the managing director of RJ Connect with over 15 years of relevant industry experience.

He started by providing a brief overview of what cybersecurity is, including an in-depth explanation of the concept of defence. This was followed by sharing interesting details of recent cyberattacks on industry and the common issues related to these. In closing he explained how to protect many industrial networks with an overview of the current technology, hardware and standards that can be applied to achieve safer networks. His presentation was informative and relevant in the current day and age.

The branch thanks Rob for his input and looks forward to another of his presentations in the near future.

