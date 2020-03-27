Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

August 2020 SAIMC

I read an article the other day titled “COVID-19 is accelerating 4IR – but SA may not be ready”. It refers to the fact that as one of the most unequal societies in the world, South Africa needs to facilitate a social change or else our economy will leave many more people behind.

But there are some urgent issues that we need to understand. Firstly, 4IR is not something that we as South Africa can postpone until we are ready. It is already happening, and its implementation is accelerating – faster even than coronavirus infections. Secondly, these new technologies have become the de facto way of doing business.


Johan Maartens.

The best thing that we can do now is “build the aeroplane while it is flying”, or in other words, make the social changes but understand the world is not waiting for us. The economy and other factors are forcing industry to move with 4IR’s paradigm of making things faster, better, cheaper.

Unfortunately an attitude of “if the developed world does not help us, it is their fault and we will look elsewhere for help” has engulfed South Africans of all races. South Africa has lost the attitude of “if the world does not help us, we will do it ourselves”. We have developed a mind-set of entitlement rather than responsibility and ownership. There are many reasons why we have developed this attitude, which is making us inefficient and of little use to the rest of the world. We could spend the next twenty years showing the world exactly why they should feel sorry for us, but if we do not get on board, the world will continue developing new technologies and systems and we will fall further behind.

All the money the government has it gets from the taxpayers and they can only pay if they receive an income from working. But they can only work if there are opportunities, and there will only be opportunities if we can produce products and services that are competitively priced and meet the international standards of price and performance.

It all boils down to the following: South Africa must stop feeling sorry for itself and upgrade its education and training programs as a matter of urgency. Changing business ownerships will never be as important as ensuring our workforce is 4IR ready. Let us stop playing the blame game, the numbers game and all other political games and get our youth educated in the right technologies. Let us concentrate on creating special programs to get all our people, including those in rural communities, up to speed with 4IR – that should be more important to us than moving chairs in offices.

On a lighter (but still serious) note: we are excited about the development within ECSA to recognise mechatronics as a separate engineering discipline, and we are also excited about the level of people developing the standards for professional registration. The SAIMC is working with specialists in the field of mechatronics to define the standards for this immensely popular qualification. There is no question at all that this has the potential to changing the face of industry in South Africa.

Yours in automation, Johan Maartens.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
July 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Technology can be a wonderful thing. We have resources that allow us to talk face to face with people thousands of kilometres away. We have the ability to order equipment, furniture, food, or clothing ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban Branch: In memoriam - Hendrick Frederik (Hennie) Prinsloo
July 2020 , SAIMC
It is with great sadness that the SAIMC announces the death of branch general manager Hennie Prinsloo after a short but brave battle with cancer. A stalwart and passionate member of the SAIMC since ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
July 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
The branch held an online technical evening on 3 June, which was presented by SICK Automation. Our presenter, Dustin Naicker, has more than 9 years’ experience in analytical instrumentation and analysers. ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Cape Town branch
July 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Technology evenings: Out with the new, in with the old… or not? With the lockdown slowly lifting and life stabilising into a new normal, we at the branch are grateful that another technology event ...

Read more...
In memoriam: Hendrick Frederik (Hennie) Prinsloo
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
It is with great sadness that the SAIMC announces the death of branch general manager Hennie Prinsloo after a short but brave battle with cancer. A stalwart and passionate member of the SAIMC since ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
July 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Long name change for the SAIMC NPC: Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
President Cyril Ramaphosa rightly stated in his letter of 11 May: “Imposing a nation-wide lockdown gave our country a strategic advantage. It bought us valuable time to prepare our health system and put ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Here we are at the end of May, still in lockdown Level 4. While we at the Johannesburg branch are doing our best to bring technology to our loyal members, there is still nothing like the human touch.  ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
On 5 March the first coronavirus case was recorded in South Africa. The government reacted swiftly and called for a nationwide lockdown which commenced on 27 March 2020. Since then there have been extensions ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
May 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Albert Louw, mobile control systems specialist from ifm electronic, gave a presentation on control systems for mobile machines, applicable to all mobile vehicles from transport ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved