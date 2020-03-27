Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

August 2020 SAIMC

Robert Wright of RJConnect discussed cyber security with the SAIMC members at the technology evening on 8 July. In this period, when so many people are working remotely and have meetings online, just how protected are our networks and businesses?

With words like firewall, malware and ransomware being thrown around, one might feel overwhelmed. Fortunately there are strategies using multiple security levels to protect our systems.

The definition of a firewall is a network security device that monitors traffic from and to a network. The firewall allows (or blocks) traffic based on a defined set of security rules, creating barrier protection between a trusted network (internal) and an untrusted network (external). Potential cyber security risks include unauthorised access, unencrypted key data, unsecure data transmission, incomplete event logs, as well as lack of monitoring and human setting error.

When one takes into account what cyber-attacks can potentially cost a company, it makes sense to have the required strategies in place: having both a detection mode and a protection mode can be critical. The branch thanks Robert and RJ Connect for an interesting and informative evening.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
July 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Technology can be a wonderful thing. We have resources that allow us to talk face to face with people thousands of kilometres away. We have the ability to order equipment, furniture, food, or clothing ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban Branch: In memoriam - Hendrick Frederik (Hennie) Prinsloo
July 2020 , SAIMC
It is with great sadness that the SAIMC announces the death of branch general manager Hennie Prinsloo after a short but brave battle with cancer. A stalwart and passionate member of the SAIMC since ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
July 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
The branch held an online technical evening on 3 June, which was presented by SICK Automation. Our presenter, Dustin Naicker, has more than 9 years’ experience in analytical instrumentation and analysers. ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Cape Town branch
July 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Technology evenings: Out with the new, in with the old… or not? With the lockdown slowly lifting and life stabilising into a new normal, we at the branch are grateful that another technology event ...

Read more...
In memoriam: Hendrick Frederik (Hennie) Prinsloo
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
It is with great sadness that the SAIMC announces the death of branch general manager Hennie Prinsloo after a short but brave battle with cancer. A stalwart and passionate member of the SAIMC since ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
July 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Long name change for the SAIMC NPC: Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
President Cyril Ramaphosa rightly stated in his letter of 11 May: “Imposing a nation-wide lockdown gave our country a strategic advantage. It bought us valuable time to prepare our health system and put ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Here we are at the end of May, still in lockdown Level 4. While we at the Johannesburg branch are doing our best to bring technology to our loyal members, there is still nothing like the human touch.  ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
On 5 March the first coronavirus case was recorded in South Africa. The government reacted swiftly and called for a nationwide lockdown which commenced on 27 March 2020. Since then there have been extensions ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
May 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Albert Louw, mobile control systems specialist from ifm electronic, gave a presentation on control systems for mobile machines, applicable to all mobile vehicles from transport ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved