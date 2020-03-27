SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

August 2020 SAIMC

Robert Wright of RJConnect discussed cyber security with the SAIMC members at the technology evening on 8 July. In this period, when so many people are working remotely and have meetings online, just how protected are our networks and businesses?

With words like firewall, malware and ransomware being thrown around, one might feel overwhelmed. Fortunately there are strategies using multiple security levels to protect our systems.

The definition of a firewall is a network security device that monitors traffic from and to a network. The firewall allows (or blocks) traffic based on a defined set of security rules, creating barrier protection between a trusted network (internal) and an untrusted network (external). Potential cyber security risks include unauthorised access, unencrypted key data, unsecure data transmission, incomplete event logs, as well as lack of monitoring and human setting error.

When one takes into account what cyber-attacks can potentially cost a company, it makes sense to have the required strategies in place: having both a detection mode and a protection mode can be critical. The branch thanks Robert and RJ Connect for an interesting and informative evening.

Credit(s)

SAIMC






