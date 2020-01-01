Fork sensor in hygienic design

June 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Production sequences in the pharmaceutical and food industries are subject to extremely demanding hygiene standards. With corrosion-free stainless steel, FDA conformity and Ecolab certification, Wenglor’s P1HJ00X laser fork sensor in InoxSensors hygienic design provides maximised protection when detecting objects. The collimated laser beam allows fine quality inspection in the micro range with forks widths up to 220 mm.

Objects with sizes down to 40 µm (thinner than a human hair) can be reliably detected by the new fork sensor. Due to the collimated laser beam, objects can be perfectly detected within the entire fork width, not only within certain ranges as is the case with many comparable products.

Fork widths of 50, 120 and 220 mm, each with an optic cover made of glass or plastic, are available. These are custom tailored for the requirements of any industry sector.

The fork sensor with gap-free design is resistant to cleaning agents in hygienically sensitive industrial environments (Ecolab certified) and also complies with the highly demanding material specifications stipulated by the FDA. Liquids run off of their own accord thanks to the special hygienic design. Together with the hermetically sealed housing, captive components provide for high levels of protection up to IP69K. Beyond this, the light barrier can be easily and conveniently adjusted directly at the sensor by means of an intuitive teach-in button. To round off the system, suitable accessories in hygienic designs with watertight cable glands are available.

The packaging, paper and consumer goods sectors benefit from this product in addition to the pharmaceutical and food industries; wherever numerous objects travelling at high speeds have to be reliably detected, reproducible millions of times over. This includes detection of bottles, cannulae and syringes as well as the inspection of gaps, holes, slots and notches.

For more information contact Anastas Schnippenkotter, ASSTech Process Electronics & Instrumentation, +27 11 708 9200, info@asstech.co.za, www.asstech.co.za

Credit(s)

ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation





