Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Fork sensor in hygienic design

June 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Production sequences in the pharmaceutical and food industries are subject to extremely demanding hygiene standards. With corrosion-free stainless steel, FDA conformity and Ecolab certification, Wenglor’s P1HJ00X laser fork sensor in InoxSensors hygienic design provides maximised protection when detecting objects. The collimated laser beam allows fine quality inspection in the micro range with forks widths up to 220 mm.

Objects with sizes down to 40 µm (thinner than a human hair) can be reliably detected by the new fork sensor. Due to the collimated laser beam, objects can be perfectly detected within the entire fork width, not only within certain ranges as is the case with many comparable products.

Fork widths of 50, 120 and 220 mm, each with an optic cover made of glass or plastic, are available. These are custom tailored for the requirements of any industry sector.

The fork sensor with gap-free design is resistant to cleaning agents in hygienically sensitive industrial environments (Ecolab certified) and also complies with the highly demanding material specifications stipulated by the FDA. Liquids run off of their own accord thanks to the special hygienic design. Together with the hermetically sealed housing, captive components provide for high levels of protection up to IP69K. Beyond this, the light barrier can be easily and conveniently adjusted directly at the sensor by means of an intuitive teach-in button. To round off the system, suitable accessories in hygienic designs with watertight cable glands are available.

The packaging, paper and consumer goods sectors benefit from this product in addition to the pharmaceutical and food industries; wherever numerous objects travelling at high speeds have to be reliably detected, reproducible millions of times over. This includes detection of bottles, cannulae and syringes as well as the inspection of gaps, holes, slots and notches.

For more information contact Anastas Schnippenkotter, ASSTech Process Electronics & Instrumentation, +27 11 708 9200, info@asstech.co.za, www.asstech.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 708 9200
Fax: +27 11 708 9219
Email: info@asstech.co.za
www: www.asstech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Accurate detection of tiny objects
June 2020, ifm - South Africa , Sensors & Transducers
The new photoelectric units from ifm electronic are designed for part monitoring of precision engineering, medical or other tiny components. Thanks to the precise laser, the photoelectric fork sensor ...

Read more...
Multicolour indicator with IO-Link
June 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The K50 Pro series multicolour indicator combines existing IO-Link features with Pick-IQ technology. It allows users to configure colour, flashing, dimming, and advanced animations like rotation, strobing, ...

Read more...
Optical sensor for dissolved oxygen
June 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
With its state-of-the art optical fluorescence quenching technology and digital signal processing functionality, the Jumo digiLine 0-DO S10 ensures long-term stability when measuring oxygen and temperature. ...

Read more...
Process instrumentation for hygienic applications
June 2020 , Sensors & Transducers
Innovations and fast development characterise the production processes in the beverage and food industries, as well as in biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications. Processes in these industries are ...

Read more...
Keep distance easily
June 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation has reacted to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus with its new PeopleCounter and DistanceGuard SensorApps. Combined with 2D and 3D LiDAR sensors, people can easily maintain the recommended ...

Read more...
Making a ‘smart’ move for projects and operations in distress
June 2020, Engenamic , Sensors & Transducers
“The world has certainly been turned on its collective head in these first few months of 2020 with the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges it presents,” says Ian McKechnie, CEO and principal advisor ...

Read more...
Programmable LED strip light
June 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The new WLS27 Pro comes in distinct IO-Link and discrete controlled Pro Editor compatible models. Banner’s Pro Editor software allows users to program device status, colours and animations for control ...

Read more...
A practical guide to the installation of loadcell weighing systems
June 2020, Abacus Automation , Sensors & Transducers
Loadcells are a key component when it comes to ensuring that the manufacture of consumer goods, food and pharmaceuticals, amongst others, remains accurate and delivers consistent product quality and packaging.  ...

Read more...
Inductive sensor with IO-Link
June 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
Inductive measurement sensors with IO-Link and a voltage output complete the range of Turck’s sensor portfolio. The flexibility of the new analog sensors offers users a range of different application ...

Read more...
Optimised encoder portfolio
June 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
With an optimised encoder portfolio, Turck serves a wide range of customer requirements from price sensitive encoders, right through to particularly robust and wear-free devices. From three product lines, ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved