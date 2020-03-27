SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

Technology can be a wonderful thing. We have resources that allow us to talk face to face with people thousands of kilometres away. We have the ability to order equipment, furniture, food, or clothing online, without stepping out of our homes. And yet we all need human interaction and the correct data available to be able to do all this.

Technology works in a similar manner within industry. Industry requires the correct human input, communication and parameters (flow, density, temperature and pressure) for all to work coherently. In a way that forms a unified whole, if one or more of the measuring principles are wrong or not there, errors would occur. Your output would deviate from your expected results.

The questions raised for each new line, plant, area or application, should be ensuring that we have understood correctly what is required for the process and the end result. How important is the old thought process of stop, think, plan and do? Instead of doing things out of familiarity, we should always check and plan before taking the next step.

Keep progressing, improving and moving forwards.

Stay safe, from the SAIMC Johannesburg team.

