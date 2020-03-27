Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

July 2020 SAIMC

Technology can be a wonderful thing. We have resources that allow us to talk face to face with people thousands of kilometres away. We have the ability to order equipment, furniture, food, or clothing online, without stepping out of our homes. And yet we all need human interaction and the correct data available to be able to do all this.

Technology works in a similar manner within industry. Industry requires the correct human input, communication and parameters (flow, density, temperature and pressure) for all to work coherently. In a way that forms a unified whole, if one or more of the measuring principles are wrong or not there, errors would occur. Your output would deviate from your expected results.

The questions raised for each new line, plant, area or application, should be ensuring that we have understood correctly what is required for the process and the end result. How important is the old thought process of stop, think, plan and do? Instead of doing things out of familiarity, we should always check and plan before taking the next step.

Keep progressing, improving and moving forwards.

Stay safe, from the SAIMC Johannesburg team.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: Durban Branch: In memoriam - Hendrick Frederik (Hennie) Prinsloo
July 2020 , SAIMC
It is with great sadness that the SAIMC announces the death of branch general manager Hennie Prinsloo after a short but brave battle with cancer. A stalwart and passionate member of the SAIMC since ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
July 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
The branch held an online technical evening on 3 June, which was presented by SICK Automation. Our presenter, Dustin Naicker, has more than 9 years’ experience in analytical instrumentation and analysers. ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Cape Town branch
July 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Technology evenings: Out with the new, in with the old… or not? With the lockdown slowly lifting and life stabilising into a new normal, we at the branch are grateful that another technology event ...

Read more...
In memoriam: Hendrick Frederik (Hennie) Prinsloo
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
It is with great sadness that the SAIMC announces the death of branch general manager Hennie Prinsloo after a short but brave battle with cancer. A stalwart and passionate member of the SAIMC since ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
July 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Long name change for the SAIMC NPC: Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
President Cyril Ramaphosa rightly stated in his letter of 11 May: “Imposing a nation-wide lockdown gave our country a strategic advantage. It bought us valuable time to prepare our health system and put ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Here we are at the end of May, still in lockdown Level 4. While we at the Johannesburg branch are doing our best to bring technology to our loyal members, there is still nothing like the human touch.  ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
June 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
On 5 March the first coronavirus case was recorded in South Africa. The government reacted swiftly and called for a nationwide lockdown which commenced on 27 March 2020. Since then there have been extensions ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
May 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Albert Louw, mobile control systems specialist from ifm electronic, gave a presentation on control systems for mobile machines, applicable to all mobile vehicles from transport ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
May 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
The last technology evening was held in March, and as we headed into lockdown we reluctantly cancelled future technology events pending the reopening of the country. There is much discussion about whether ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved