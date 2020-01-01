Keep distance easily

July 2020 Sensors & Transducers

SICK Automation has reacted to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus with its new PeopleCounter and DistanceGuard SensorApps. Combined with 2D and 3D LiDAR sensors, people can easily maintain the recommended minimum distance in public and predefined spaces. Since the sensor solution does not process personal information, companies can ensure that not only hygiene restrictions, but also data privacy standards and regulations. are observed. Operators of institutions of public life as well as those that deal in tourism, gastronomy, retail and various other industries can profit from a simple solution for easily keeping the maximum utilisation of space and the minimum distance between people in view.

PeopleCounter

The PeopleCounter (PeCo) is a SensorApp developed by SICK which enables anonymous data processing and differentiation of people from objects over large detection areas. Based on the hardware of the MRS1000 3D LiDAR sensor, measurement data is generated as a point cloud. The integrated PeopleCounter app reliably identifies people using their contours. This means only people are counted, while objects are blanked out. This process runs anonymously and without recording personal information.

Thanks to the four layers of the sensor, the direction of movement of a person is clearly established and the current utilisation of a defined zone can be monitored. The recorded data is output via telegrams and digital outputs to keep track of the maximum number of people. The combination of several sensors makes it possible to cover even large areas with different entry and exit points, such as shopping centres, airports or trade fairs.

DistanceGuard

The DistanceGuard SensorApp, in combination with the TiMxxx 2D LiDAR sensor, can detect the distance between two people. This is especially useful in environments in which the currently recommended minimum distances between people must be upheld, for example when waiting in line at a store. As soon as the distance between two people falls short of the configured minimum distance, a signal is generated. Depending on the customer’s wishes, this could be a light, a tone or a visual signal.

For more information contact Grant Joyce, SICK Automation Southern Africa, +27 10 060 0550 , grant.joyce@sickautomation.co.za, www.sickautomation.co.za

Credit(s)

SICK Automation Southern Africa





