Is your building comfortable?

June 2020 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

When was the last time you did a health check on your work environment? Monitoring the quality and temperature of the air, air-conditioning, heating, ventilation, outside weather, and even the amount of people utilising the space and what they are wearing, are all environmental and personal factors that contribute to thermal comfort levels. Thermal comfort conditions affect the productivity of the workforce, but it is not just temperature alone that can cause thermal discomfort: movement of air, humidity, HVAC systems, occupation levels and outdoor elements are all factors of the thermal balance inside a building.

Delta OHM, a member of the GHM Group, has launched its new generation Thermal Microclimate HD 32.3 TC data logger, a portable measurement instrument for microclimate and indoor air quality analysis specifically for thermal comfort assessment. Delta OHM was first to introduce a portable instrument that provided an instantaneous calculation of the PMV/PPD (predicted mean vote/predictive percentage of dissatisfied) and WBGT (wet bulb globe temperature) index, and could directly display these values.

Research amongst users resulted in additional functions being incorporated into the Thermal Microclimate HD32.3 TC, and the company has now added the turbulence intensity as one of the new parameters. There were requirements to be able to identify the specific measuring places, a need for a memo recording function, and in the case of long-lasting measurements, that measurement data could be remotely accessible. These too have been added to the Thermal Microclimate HD 32.3 TC.

Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa, said: “This brand-new instrument from Delta OHM incorporates the latest in connectivity technology, the ability to make pictures to identify specific situations, and voice recordings. Building managers will benefit from the Thermal Microclimate HD32.3 TC device due to its advanced technology which enables all applicable factors that influence thermal comfort to be accurately assessed and analysed resulting in best practice for building and workforce health. This is particularly important in view of the need to identify potentially dangerous environments.”

New features

Newly included features of the Thermal Microclimate HD32.3 TC instrument include:

• A bright and clear touch display screen showing calculated values for WBGT, PMV/PPD and TU directly.

• Long lasting – offers a large memory for long lasting cycles.

• Data is immediately available for online cloud application and remote accessibility.

• Portability – operates for at least 24 hours on batteries.

• Voice recording and camera – possibility to include voice and visual comments.

• Wi-Fi connectivity, FTP storage and cloud connection.

Grobler concluded: “Indoor climate is important. As environmental regulations become stricter, monitoring and measurement of thermal comfort contributory factors becomes essential to the wellbeing of workers. The wide range of crucial measurements offered by Delta OHM’s Thermal Microclimate HD32.3TC and the instantaneous calculation and display of PMV/PPPD, WBGT and turbulence values, makes this instrument unique. It is also fully compliant to ISO 7243, ISO 7730 and ISO 7726.”

The Thermal Microclimate HD32.3TC weighs 500 grams and is 185 x 90 x 40 mm in size.

Credit(s)

GHM Messtechnik SA





