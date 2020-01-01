Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

Is your building comfortable?

June 2020 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

When was the last time you did a health check on your work environment? Monitoring the quality and temperature of the air, air-conditioning, heating, ventilation, outside weather, and even the amount of people utilising the space and what they are wearing, are all environmental and personal factors that contribute to thermal comfort levels. Thermal comfort conditions affect the productivity of the workforce, but it is not just temperature alone that can cause thermal discomfort: movement of air, humidity, HVAC systems, occupation levels and outdoor elements are all factors of the thermal balance inside a building.

Delta OHM, a member of the GHM Group, has launched its new generation Thermal Microclimate HD 32.3 TC data logger, a portable measurement instrument for microclimate and indoor air quality analysis specifically for thermal comfort assessment. Delta OHM was first to introduce a portable instrument that provided an instantaneous calculation of the PMV/PPD (predicted mean vote/predictive percentage of dissatisfied) and WBGT (wet bulb globe temperature) index, and could directly display these values.

Research amongst users resulted in additional functions being incorporated into the Thermal Microclimate HD32.3 TC, and the company has now added the turbulence intensity as one of the new parameters. There were requirements to be able to identify the specific measuring places, a need for a memo recording function, and in the case of long-lasting measurements, that measurement data could be remotely accessible. These too have been added to the Thermal Microclimate HD 32.3 TC.

Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa, said: “This brand-new instrument from Delta OHM incorporates the latest in connectivity technology, the ability to make pictures to identify specific situations, and voice recordings. Building managers will benefit from the Thermal Microclimate HD32.3 TC device due to its advanced technology which enables all applicable factors that influence thermal comfort to be accurately assessed and analysed resulting in best practice for building and workforce health. This is particularly important in view of the need to identify potentially dangerous environments.”

New features

Newly included features of the Thermal Microclimate HD32.3 TC instrument include:

• A bright and clear touch display screen showing calculated values for WBGT, PMV/PPD and TU directly.

• Long lasting – offers a large memory for long lasting cycles.

• Data is immediately available for online cloud application and remote accessibility.

• Portability – operates for at least 24 hours on batteries.

• Voice recording and camera – possibility to include voice and visual comments.

• Wi-Fi connectivity, FTP storage and cloud connection.

Grobler concluded: “Indoor climate is important. As environmental regulations become stricter, monitoring and measurement of thermal comfort contributory factors becomes essential to the wellbeing of workers. The wide range of crucial measurements offered by Delta OHM’s Thermal Microclimate HD32.3TC and the instantaneous calculation and display of PMV/PPPD, WBGT and turbulence values, makes this instrument unique. It is also fully compliant to ISO 7243, ISO 7730 and ISO 7726.”

The Thermal Microclimate HD32.3TC weighs 500 grams and is 185 x 90 x 40 mm in size.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Fax: +27 11 902 0156
Email: info@ghm-sa.co.za
www: www.ghm-sa.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about GHM Messtechnik SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Fluid Systems Africa expands product range
May 2020, Fluid Systems Africa , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Fluid Systems Africa (FSA) has been supplying industry with the highest quality fluid system components for a number of years and is now pleased to announce that it has expanded the product range. This ...

Read more...
Capacitive level switch for fluid, pasty and powdery media
May 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA , Level Measurement & Control
Martens, part of the GHM group of companies, has introduced its MLC 437 capacitive level switches for use principally for the registration of limit levels, full/empty signals in pipes and tanks in fluid, ...

Read more...
Carbon dioxide monitoring
April 2020 , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Monitoring devices able to detect high levels of carbon dioxide have been introduced to the local market to help detect poor air quality that can lead to sick building syndrome. Distributed and supported ...

Read more...
Process monitoring in laboratories – the smart analyser
April 2020 , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
LiquiSonic Lab is specifically designed for laboratory applications and as a portable system in process plants. It is provided with a splash water-proof housing, hence is also suited for rough operating ...

Read more...
Robots in the time of Covid-19
April 2020 , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The contagion of Covid-19 has swept through the lives of people across the globe, disrupted industries and had a dramatic impact on the world’s economy. Some analysts predict the pandemic’s impact could ...

Read more...
Thermal flow measurement with IO-Link
March 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA , Flow Measurement & Control
Honsberg has launched the new Omniplus-F thermal flow sensor measurement device enabling users to use only one device for applications which previously required three. Additionally, it has a uniquely ...

Read more...
Focus on combustion and refinery applications
January 2020, Instrotech , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Instrotech now offers Keller’s range of intrinsically safe electronic pressure gauges for use in areas subject to gas explosion risks. The type approvals are compliant with the ATEX Explosion Protection ...

Read more...
ABB optimises efficient water usage
January 2020, ABB South Africa , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
ABB has expanded its digital analytical measurement range of solutions with the launch of the AWT420 transmitter. The new four-wire, dual channel analytical instrument measures multiple parameters in ...

Read more...
Water analysis technology reduces downtime
January 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
In order to monitor the process of reverse osmosis and ensure that deposits do not clog up membranes and reduce system efficiency, Martens, a member of the GHM Group, has joined the forces with its Condix ...

Read more...
Portable fuel cleanliness analysis kit
January 2020 , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The Fleetguard FK36000 portable fuel cleanliness analysis kit is a reliable solution for testing fuel cleanliness in the field, according to Cummins Filtration mining sales manager Tinus Naude. Testing ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved