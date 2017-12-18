Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


System Integration & Control Systems Design



Print this page printer friendly version

Business unusual

May 2020 System Integration & Control Systems Design

System integrator Autotronix is mindful of the fact that this is a difficult time for many of its customers. “For many, they have been running legacy control hardware that is now more than two generations old,” says company managing director, Sudarshan Chetty. “Furthermore, there are often no spares available from the OEM, nor are there direct replacement parts available that are compatible with the existing hardware. This is complicated by legacy software that makes use of older communication ports that are no longer present on modern laptops.”

The challenge is extreme in the manufacturing sector, where legacy hardware is inherited from an already ageing machine that had already seen the end of its service life overseas, even before it was installed locally.

Chetty adds that for servo hardware this is certainly no exception, no matter how well the PCB hardware is designed. The PCB or some component on it will eventually fail. This can be attributed to ageing, voltage/current spikes, contamination, corrosion and the harsh environment under which these drives operate[1]. “For these customers, we face an enormous challenge,” he explains. “How do we continue to support them technically without compromising their production, in the full knowledge that they have a ticking time bomb on their hands? We start by evaluating their maintenance strategy. For many of our clients, maintenance strategy involves servicing the mechanical hardware and keeping spare electronic components. Unfortunately, for complex hardware such as drives and motion controllers, these often require additional programming. In such cases, we recommend backing up the software and configuration files so that the spare boards will have software that can be loaded when required. This reduces repair and maintenance time.”

For customers that do not have these backups available, the challenge is enormous. Should the hardware fail, programming can take anywhere from a few weeks to several months, depending on the number of servo axes and the complexity of the motion. Add

to this the migration of the new servo hardware with the ageing motion controllers and PLC CPU.

“As a mitigation strategy, we do recommend that these software backups be done at least every six months, or after any field changes have occurred,” says Chetty. “Whilst there are several challenges when contemplating legacy hardware migration, it all boils down to cost and mean time to repair. Depending on the complexity of the machine, we can offer migration onto new platforms in less than 8 hours per axis.”

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic constraints the industry will most certainly face, we want to offer all our Mitsubishi users who want to migrate to the new servo platforms a 90-day payment holiday starting from 1 May 2020,” concludes Chetty. “This will be subject to credit approval and terms and conditions, and limited to a 2-axis servo system under R200 000 excluding VAT.”

References

[1]. J. York, ‘How Aging Components Impact Your Servo Amplifier or Drive,’ 18 December 2017, http://blog.repairzone.com/how-aged-components-can-impact-your-servo-drive-or-amplifier/

For more information contact Sudarshan Chetty, Autotronix, +27 31 705 0400, info@autotronix.co.za, www.autotronix.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 705 0400
Fax: +27 31 705 8905
Email: sales@autotronix.co.za
www: www.autotronix.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Autotronix


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SCiBOTRON’s quality culture the key to success
May 2020 , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The company was founded on lean principles and quickly grew into a QSE (Qualifying Small Enterprise). Ricardo Paddy, managing director and founding member, attributes one of the reasons for the company’s ...

Read more...
PCS Global keeps Dairymaid production on track
May 2020, PCS Global , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Commonly known as ‘the smile maker’, Dairymaid’s ice cream has been a favourite in many South African households for the past three decades. Keeping the factory running and ensuring the quality of the ...

Read more...
The efficient and easy to configure DALI-2 lighting solution
May 2020, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The TwinCAT 3 Lighting Solution, which is easy and convenient to configure via Excel files, simplifies all work steps from engineering to maintenance. All typical lighting controls are integrated in the ...

Read more...
Flexibility of PC-based control minimises development times
May 2020, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The outbreak of Covid-19 in China created a massive demand for masks and other medical products. Xiamen Booltech recognised the need to produce N95 masks, which provide protection for both medical staff ...

Read more...
Water management from Siemens optimises flood control
April 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The Erftverband is an organisation that includes municipalities, counties, industry and utilities, and as a public corporation it is responsible for cleaning private and industrial wastewater along the ...

Read more...
High-end measurement technology drives innovation in machine availability
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
EtherCAT measurement modules now include the cost-effective ELM314x Economy line.

Read more...
Enabling an energy-efficient HVAC system for a hypermarket
March 2020, RJ Connect , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) is the technology of indoor and vehicular environmental comfort. HVAC systems are mostly used in hypermarkets to provide shoppers comfort and acceptable ...

Read more...
PC-based control drives advances in laser navigation for automated guided vehicles
March 2020, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
End to end control solution equips smart logistics systems for tomorrow’s challenges.

Read more...
CIP design, planning and installation
February 2020, Morton Controls , System Integration & Control Systems Design
A complete system for a company specialising in the transport of liquid food.

Read more...
Machine-level block I/O devices
February 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Concepts for new machinery and plants are becoming increasingly distributed. Control cabinets are getting smaller, or even disappearing completely, and I/O systems which used to be deployed in the control ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved