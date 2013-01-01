SCiBOTRON’s quality culture the key to success

May 2020 System Integration & Control Systems Design

SCiBOTRON was incorporated in Pretoria in 2013 as an automation engineering company focused on industrial process control, automation, software development and systems integration. The company has a highly experienced staff complement – including 10 engineers and technicians – who cater to a number of blue chip customers across a variety of industries that include mining, energy ancillary services, water, oil and gas and food and beverage within South Africa, southern Africa and internationally.

The company was founded on lean principles and quickly grew into a QSE (Qualifying Small Enterprise). Ricardo Paddy, managing director and founding member, attributes one of the reasons for the company’s success to an internal culture focused on providing each client with high-quality services and products: “We have built a reputation for ensuring that our customer services and products are of the highest quality possible. We do not limit ourselves in our thinking when it comes to providing our clients with the best possible solution. By applying our technology-agnostic stance, we are able to provide optimum solutions for all our clients. As a result, we have often been called in by organisations to rectify their automation quandaries quickly and efficiently.”

The organisation’s quality culture is propagated from grass roots level across all projects. “If we are able to follow quality processes, produce quality documentation and services for our smallest endeavours, then we are able to do it for the biggest ones as well,” says founding member, Veronica Paddy. “We completed our ISO9001:2015 certification process at an early stage of business to ensure that every employee adopts a quality culture from the get-go. The results speak for themselves.”

Complete lifecycle immersion in each project

SCiBOTRON’s services include industrial process control automation, automation and process control consulting, engineering project management, custom automation software development and turnkey EC&I; services. Recently, it expanded its offering to include a comprehensive list of Industry 4.0 solutions such as: virtual reality, augmented reality, digital twinning, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), cloud solutions, analytics, and intelligent systems, all seamlessly integrated to provide a complete, digitally transformative solution for clients. “We are developing Industry 4.0 solutions for platform and software services that allow customers to easily integrate their systems into our IR 4.0 infrastructure without the need for costly upfront capital expenditure,” explains Ricardo Paddy.

The team offers its clients complete lifecycle immersion in each project, from concept to handover and maintenance, encompassing a 7-quality-gate agile process to ensure that each project runs on time, to specification and within budget. The company tackles both greenfields projects as well as brownfields modification projects, and offers complete validation of technical input.

This BEE Level 2 company invests a substantial amount of time and resources in research and development to remain at the forefront of technological developments in the industry. “We employ an extremely responsive methodology from strict control on mission-critical applications – in the gas pipelines industry for instance – through to agile workflow on process control,” emphasises Ricardo Paddy. “This allows us to offer our clients a substantial and quick return on their investment. This is all underpinned by our emphasis on developing strong relationships with our clients, which ultimately results in the difference between project success and failure.”

SCiBOTRON has experience in successfully commissioning software systems on seven national keypoint sites and one JSE-listed company in South Africa. It has also engaged with major industry leaders and is often contracted as a subject matter expert on high-value projects where it consults on standards, libraries and execution lifecycles.

“Enabling our clients to achieve full utilisation of their production facilities by providing them with internationally-leading solutions is about more than just doing business,” concludes Ricardo Paddy. “In the long run, we are enabling the economy to prosper and improving the lives of people in many communities.”

