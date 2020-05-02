New entry-level Jumo transmitter

Randburg instrumentation specialist ASSTech now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications.
The T06 Junior, in a mounting rail case, is the entry-level model for Jumo transmitters. Customer-specific linearisation makes the device an optimal solution for applications in plant engineering. A width of 17,5 mm allows it to save space when installed in a control cabinet and enables simple expansions of an existing plant.
Even though compact in design, the Jumo dTrans T06 offers a wide range of functions. RTD temperature probes, up to 16 thermocouple types, potentiometers, or resistance transmitters can be connected to the reliable and robust measuring input.
The high degree of measuring accuracy, in combination with the galvanic isolation and probe break monitoring, ensure a high level of process reliability even under critical environmental influences.
In addition, useful functions such as drag indicator and operating-hours counter enable fast startup and planned maintenance. The transmitter can be set up quickly and conveniently via the front-based micro-USB socket using configuration software and a notebook, without additional auxiliary voltage.
Suspended solids sensor April 2020, Morton Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
Morton Controls, in partnership with Quadbeam, has introduced the Stormwater and Wastewater sensor, the SWW, the newest suspended solids sensor/turbidity meter available. Quadbeam has created an incredibly ...
Read more...Modular image processing solution April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
ASSTech offers the latest VisionSystem2D from Wenglor. This is a modular image processing system developed for all vision applications. The system consists of up to 16 digital cameras, lenses with various ...
Read more...3D sensors for automation of robot grippers April 2020, ifm - South Africa
, Sensors & Transducers Gripper navigation
The 3D sensor detects the object position, even when objects are moving and transmits it to the robot control. The system can detect rectangular, round and irregular shapes and transmit ...
Read more...4-wire performance in a compact housing April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Randburg instrumentation specialist, ASSTech, now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications.
The ...
Read more...Modular LED signal towers April 2020, RS Components SA
, Sensors & Transducers
RS Components has launched the RS PRO range of preassembled, prewired and modular LED signal towers, providing OEM automation engineers and maintenance buyers with a cost effective means of visually signalling ...
Read more...A practical guide to loadcell weighing systems April 2020, Abacus Automation
, Sensors & Transducers
Loadcells are a key component when it comes to ensuring that the manufacture of consumer goods, food and pharmaceuticals, amongst others, remains accurate and delivers consistent product quality and packaging....
Read more...Early detection screening for learners April 2020, Instrotech
, Sensors & Transducers
Instrotech would like to make it known that it has a specialised early detection system on offer, that allows for fast, non-contact screening and identification of school learners, tertiary students and ...
Read more...Turbidity sensor with IO-Link March 2020, Morton Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
Digitisation has branched into industry under the keyword Industry 4.0. IO-Link offers significant advantages when it comes to reliably controlling the entire system technology in process control with ...
Read more...Expert opposed-mode sensor March 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
The new QS18E offers superior ambient light immunity to prevent unintentional triggering and prevents the sensor from being tricked by ambient light sources, such as a lightbulb, flashlight, or other ...
Read more...Using infrared to detect the invisible March 2020, R&C Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Both preventive and predictive maintenance programmes rely on regular inspections of the critical assets that comprise a plant or facility. These inspections range from visual inspections to non-destructive ...