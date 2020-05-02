New entry-level Jumo transmitter

2 May 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Randburg instrumentation specialist ASSTech now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications.

The T06 Junior, in a mounting rail case, is the entry-level model for Jumo transmitters. Customer-specific linearisation makes the device an optimal solution for applications in plant engineering. A width of 17,5 mm allows it to save space when installed in a control cabinet and enables simple expansions of an existing plant.

Even though compact in design, the Jumo dTrans T06 offers a wide range of functions. RTD temperature probes, up to 16 thermocouple types, potentiometers, or resistance transmitters can be connected to the reliable and robust measuring input.

The high degree of measuring accuracy, in combination with the galvanic isolation and probe break monitoring, ensure a high level of process reliability even under critical environmental influences.

In addition, useful functions such as drag indicator and operating-hours counter enable fast startup and planned maintenance. The transmitter can be set up quickly and conveniently via the front-based micro-USB socket using configuration software and a notebook, without additional auxiliary voltage.

For more information contact Anastas Schnippenkotter, ASSTech Process Electronics & Instrumentation, +27 11 708 9200, info@asstech.co.za, www.asstech.co.za

Credit(s)

ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation





