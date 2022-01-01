Test and registration services for Ethernet-APL infrastructure products

FieldComm Group provides conformance testing and registration for leading industrial instrumentation technologies for the process automation sector. Now, Ethernet-APL solutions join the portfolio of registered products with the availability of physical layer conformance testing for Ethernet-APL infrastructure products – power switches and field switches.

Ethernet-APL is an enhanced physical layer for single-pair Ethernet (SPE) based on 10BASE-T1L. This new physical layer provides end-users with a resilient, isolated and powered Ethernet network for process automation. Ethernet-APL-enabled field devices connect directly to this network. Switches registered with FieldComm Group undergo conformance tests for crucial aspects of the physical layer of the new technology: EMC, data and power.

Gunther Rogoll, manager of fieldbus technology for Pepperl+Fuchs, expressed excitement for this milestone. “We are thrilled to have the first registered Ethernet-APL switches – the Rail Field Switches, including up to 24 intrinsically safe Ex ic spur ports – with FieldComm Group. We have recently been working with FieldComm Group to create test policies and procedures for infrastructure products like field switches and power switches usable by all test and registration authorities in the Ethernet-APL consortium, including ODVA, OPC Foundation, and Profibus & Profinet International. This effort will ensure conformance to the Ethernet-APL standards independent of the test agency.”

Ted Masters, president and CEO of FieldComm Group, adds: “As additional innovative products join the digital evolution of process automation, we will see HART-IP field devices and other infrastructure products completing our registration process, expanding the breadth of fast and secure process data delivery for cloud-based analytics and optimisation.”

FieldComm Group has developed a conformity assessment system to support Ethernet-APL switching hardware. It assesses products for overall conformity to the Ethernet-APL standards using a combination of test results from specialised laboratories and in-house testing services. Products are evaluated against the latest test specifications to ensure consistent EMC immunity and emissions of products; the functionality of the PMA, PCS, PHY control and auto-negotiation sublayer; and the correct implementation of Port Profiles electrical characteristics such as noise and power for intrinsic safety. Product owners who submit conformant Ethernet-APL infrastructure hardware receive a conformance report, certificate and listing on the FieldComm Group Product Registry.

