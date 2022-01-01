New bus coupler for Modbus/TCP

With the new IL ETH BK-PAC Inline bus coupler for Modbus/TCP (UDP), Phoenix Contact is expanding its product portfolio for setting up remote I/O solutions in the control cabinet.

The bus coupler, with IP20 degree of protection, supports all available Inline I/O modules, including the branch modules for opening a remote bus branch. It adds another network option to the portfolio of the new generation of the compact Inline bus coupler. Its two RJ45 ports enable daisy-chain wiring and automatically detection of the network and local bus speeds. Firmware update capability means that the latest firmware can always be loaded onto the device.

The bus coupler is connected to controllers for Modbus/TCP (UDP) or directly to a PC. In combination with a PC, programming and control can be performed using high-level languages. Integrated web-based management can be used to retrieve both static information, such as the technical data of the device, and dynamic information, such as the current local bus configuration. To increase network security, unused ports can be blocked via this web-based management.

