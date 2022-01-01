Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Print this page printer friendly version

Modbus probes gain support for parity options

May 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Tibbo has released a new firmware version for its RS-485 Modbus sensors (bus probes). This update covers all five currently available models:

• BP#01 ambient temperature sensor.

• BP#02 ambient temperature and humidity sensor.

• BP#03 ambient light sensor.

• BP#04 three-axis accelerometer.

• BP#05 flood/leak sensor.

The marquee feature of V1.06 is the addition of the parity option for the serial interface, which facilitates the use of odd, even, mark or space parity modes when communicating with bus probes. Particularly noteworthy is the mark parity option, which is equivalent to 8-N-2 (8 bits of data, no parity and 2 stop bits). Two stop bits are often used for better syncing between slow and fast devices on the same RS-485 bus, especially at high baud rates. In some systems, 2 stop bits are used to ensure that Modbus RTU frames are always 11 bits long.

The updated firmware binary is available in Tibbo’s downloads section (https://tibbo.com/support/downloads/bus-probe-firmware.html) as well as through its BP Firmware Updater web app (https://apps.tibbo.com/BPFirmwareUpdater/). Supporting documentation includes step-by-step instructions for updating bus probe firmware via the web app, IO Ninja and Device Explorer.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: +27 87 234 3244
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

AS-i and IO-Link power distributor for hygienic areas
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The special housing material and high ingress protection allow operation in areas with frequent intensive cleaning processes, for example in the food industry.

Read more...
Compact and powerful energy monitoring unit
Opto Africa Holdings Electrical Power & Protection Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The RIO EMU’s slim form factor is ideal for ‘just one more thing’ retrofit jobs thanks to DIN-rail and panel-mount options.

Read more...
Is your manufacturing plant ready for IoT?
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking IT in Manufacturing
Pockets of IoT exist in manufacturing plants today; the challenge is to fully digitalise the entire plant.

Read more...
Extend the life of your legacy devices
RJ Connect Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
If your serial-based machines or devices have been running for decades and helped your business grow, you might worry about how long you can still hold on to these assets. In this article, we highlight three major challenges you will face when enabling serial connectivity between your legacy devices and modern systems. We also provide expert tips to make your upgrade easy.

Read more...
Upgraded IIoT functionality for excom Ethernet I/O
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Firmware update adds functions to excom Ethernet gateways, such as webserver, HCiR and parallel access to HART devices.

Read more...
IO-Link master with OPC UA interface
Pepperl+Fuchs Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The combination makes data accessible beyond the central control system, for decision-makers to access without complex workarounds.

Read more...
Mobile data memory for IO-Link
ifm - South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The DSU100 is a 128 KB FRAM data carrier which serves as a storage medium in industrial environments.

Read more...
Gateway connects remote I/O systems to the Profinet world
Pepperl+Fuchs Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Up to 80 field devices can be connected to a fully occupied remote I/O system, and they communicate without a time delay.

Read more...
IO-Link eases sensor connection
Endress+Hauser South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Endress+Hauser explores the challenges, as well as the benefits, of implementing IO-Link communications.

Read more...
Robust ultrasonic sensor for level monitoring
ifm - South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Using IO-Link communication, distance values can be transmitted, parameters can be set, and diagnostic information can be retrieved remotely.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved