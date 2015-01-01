Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


System Integration & Control Systems Design



Print this page printer friendly version

Cobot boosts production by 15%

March 2022 System Integration & Control Systems Design

Topcustom, an Italian producer of custom-made bathroom sinks, has recently transformed part of its operations by deploying a collaborative robot (cobot) from Omron. The new cobot is being used to automate all the finishing operations of Topcustom’s products made from Ocritech. This is a light material that is easy to work with and guarantees perfect hygiene with excellent resistance to UV rays.

Topcustom is situated in central Italy and bases its success on the entrepreneurial tradition of the Le Marche region. Topcustom International was formed in 2018, in partnership with Nicos International Spa, which is responsible for marketing the products in Italy and abroad. Its strengths lie in understanding market needs and developing innovative products with the use of Ocritech, the company’s acrylic material. This has unique characteristics, which has allowed Topcustom to respond to the many customisation needs typical of this market, which is always looking for innovative and bespoke solutions, adaptability and speed of execution. Another strength of the company is its ability to respond to specific needs, carrying out projects in close collaboration with the customer’s design offices.


The 10-year experience of its production and technical departments enables every proposal, from the request to the finished product, to be completed in a maximum of three weeks. Each product, after passing through the industrial chain, is finished by hand. This ensures that each piece meets the required specifications and is of the right quality for the next stage of processing, up to packaging.

The company needed the cobot for the precision milling of its sinks. This includes the removal of acrylic glue residues (from 1,5 mm to a maximum of 3 mm). The glue is used to connect the thermoformed basin of the sink to its top. Omron’s TM12 robot has a reach of 1300 mm and operates on two sides of a very large working area. It eliminates all rough edges (burrs) and residues of the acrylic glue with maximum precision and minimum human intervention.

The path that guides the robot’s movements is determined by a three-dimensional model of the sink, generated from the final customer’s drawing. This is because the model can import all the data and the calculations of the path program from the CAD/CAM so that there is a reliable initial basis for handling. This can then be refined to compensate for any variation in tolerances. Employee safety is guaranteed by special safety barriers equipped with scanners. These communicate the presence of personnel to the cobot so that it can stop moving whenever necessary.

As a result of introducing the cobot, Topcustom has increased its production by 15% and is now producing more than 800 sinks per week, all different types and sizes. The entire process − from the initial order to the delivery of the finished product − can be managed in two weeks, with a level of precision and repeatability that is not possible with manual labour. This introduction to the world of Industry 4.0 has also enabled Topcustom to take advantage of the integration of future production data, by creating a link between the product codes and the associated processing programs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: info_sa@omron.com
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

PC-based control technology enhances seed treatment machine
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
The cost and consumption reports generated by the production control system open up new ways of managing and analysing data.

Read more...
Integrated control and software solutions for operational efficiency and traceability
Schneider Electric South Africa System Integration & Control Systems Design
Actionable insight from integrated operations has the potential to transform business and improve risk management.

Read more...
Omron and FlexLink design collaborative palletiser
Omron Electronics System Integration & Control Systems Design
The cobot solution, with its small footprint and active safety equipment, enables the handling of up to 8 boxes per minute without the need for fencing or laser scanners.

Read more...
Control loop: Case History 181 - Understand the basics of the components in the loop
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
To my amazement I find that people seem to think that because these days we are using ‘smart’ transmitters, the basic rules can be ignored.

Read more...
Reliable drug production requires fast and GMP-compliant labelling
Omron Electronics System Integration & Control Systems Design
By using a new labelling system with smart camera technology from Omron, Steierl-Pharma can label its pharmaceuticals with high process speed and reliability.

Read more...
Oval XTS line and PC-based control optimise plastic hose production
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
When changing formats, for example, for a conversion to other winding lengths, the solution eliminates the need for mechanical adjustments and re-programming in the six-axis machine responsible for feeding the material.

Read more...
Intelligent cathodic protection system
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists System Integration & Control Systems Design
Omniflex has developed the PowerView CP cathodic protection system over several years to bring up-to-date technology to impressed current cathodic protection.

Read more...
Steierl-Pharma uses smart cameras to modernise its labelling processes
Omron Electronics Sensors & Transducers
Steierl-Pharma of Herrsching, Germany, relies on the support of Omron automation experts for state-of-the-art labelling technology. By using a new labelling system with smart camera technology, the company ...

Read more...
Accelerating high-precision assembly of micro-optics
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
PC-based control technology automates component assembly.

Read more...
Siemens guides Tiger Brands along its digitalisation journey
Siemens South Africa System Integration & Control Systems Design
The project involved upgrading the legacy plant control system with the implementation of a combined Siemens WINCC scada and PM-addons along with the associated network and control equipment that included communication converters, PLCs, VSDs and ASI modules for various process areas.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved