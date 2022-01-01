Editor's Choice
Gateway connects remote I/O systems to the Profinet world

March 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

With the LB Profinet gateway, Pepperl+Fuchs connects LB remote I/O systems to the Profinet world. End-to-end communication also ensures optimal use of existing intelligence in the field, representing a crucial step toward making plants suitable for future requirements and Industry 4.0.

Delivering conventional Profinet functionality in addition to full access to all connected HART devices, the gateway gives users access to HART auxiliary variables as a second measuring value, in addition to process variables. Diagnostic data from the field devices can be read out via HART-IP, improving transparency and plant availability.

The device also offers enhanced flexibility since different protocols can run via the same cordset (e.g. Profinet and HART-IP). Up to 80 field devices can be connected to a fully occupied remote I/O system, and they communicate without a time delay.

An integrated switch ensures the functionality of the network at all times based on the medium redundancy protocol (MRP). If a line fails, the ring network is reconfigured to send the data packets via the alternate route. Since the potential for hazards increases as a result of big data being used alongside increased networking of industrial plants, the Profinet gateway also fulfils the appropriate safety requirements.

Its large display makes the gateway easy to use, aided by the fact that device status and additional diagnostic data can be read at a glance via RGB LEDs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


