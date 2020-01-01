Enclosures with modular design

CamdenBoss CNMB DIN rail enclosures, feature a modular design. Terminal guards and top covers can be snap-fitted for a quick and simple assembly. PCBs can be placed into the DIN rail enclosure in five different positions, allowing freedom of layout, depending on the space required. Available in different lengths, the CNMB series offers the ideal enclosure for DIN rail systems in a multitude of industries. Possible applications include power breakers, HVAC, network interfaces, IoT devices, condition monitors and bus systems. The DIN rail clips located on the base of the plastic enclosures double up as surface mount lugs if required. Kits are available to order.
Complete kits are supplied with the CNMB body housing a selection of terminal guards and a solid lid. Each part is easily snap-fitted to the enclosure, providing quick and easy assembly. The PCBs can be placed in up to five different positions, either vertically or horizontally. DIN rail modular housings are widely used in drive and control applications, networking and IoT electronics.
New range of compact enclosures April 2020, Rittal
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
After more than 50 years and 35 million enclosures sold, Rittal has introduced its small and compact enclosures in the form of the AX and KX series respectively. According to managing director of Rittal ...
Read more...SMC offers services as well as components April 2020, SMC Corporation South Africa
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Besides being a leading supplier of industrial automation components, SMC South Africa also offers value-added services. One of these is in-house control panel design and construction. This takes a labour ...
Read more...Self-venting compressed air safety couplers April 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Motion control technologies specialist, Parker Hannifin, has introduced a new series of safety couplings for compressed air systems. The new KP series is an ergonomic push-button, self-venting coupler ...
Read more...Pick-to-light solutions kit April 2020, Turck Banner
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The Pick-to-Light Solutions kit is an integrated solution that consists of an enclosure, an DXM controller, a HMI, plus direct connections for PTL110 devices and power. The integrated device and power ...
Read more...Connectors for automotive applications April 2020, RS Components SA
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
RS Components has launched the A Series of high-specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets ...
Read more...How cable categories relate to data transmission speeds December 2019, Helukabel
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Customers often ask about data cable categories and what they mean. For many end-users, engineers and purchasing agents, who do not work with these types of cables on a daily basis, the different categories can seem complicated and overwhelming.
Read more...Ultra-compact soft starter with protection December 2019, Vepac Electronics
, Electrical Power & Protection
The Tele Christian P4.0/RL/TP/IC electronic soft starter is, with all of its integrated functionality, designed for ultra-compact installation. It helps to reduce wiring material, installation time and ...
Read more...Rittal’s new innovative adaptor November 2019, Rittal
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Answering to the call by Industry 4.0, Rittal’s Blue e cooling units can now integrate into existing condition monitoring and IIoT systems thanks to a special adaptor that retrofits comprehensive communications ...