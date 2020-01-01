Enclosures with modular design

April 2020

CamdenBoss CNMB DIN rail enclosures, feature a modular design. Terminal guards and top covers can be snap-fitted for a quick and simple assembly. PCBs can be placed into the DIN rail enclosure in five different positions, allowing freedom of layout, depending on the space required. Available in different lengths, the CNMB series offers the ideal enclosure for DIN rail systems in a multitude of industries. Possible applications include power breakers, HVAC, network interfaces, IoT devices, condition monitors and bus systems. The DIN rail clips located on the base of the plastic enclosures double up as surface mount lugs if required. Kits are available to order.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





