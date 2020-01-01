Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



3D sensors for automation of robot grippers

April 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Gripper navigation

The 3D sensor detects the object position, even when objects are moving and transmits it to the robot control. The system can detect rectangular, round and irregular shapes and transmit not only the position of their centre of gravity, but also their number and dimensions to the controller. Typical objects are cardboard packages, buckets, kegs, cans, bags or luggage. Automated gripper systems increase productivity, as they are able to quickly and evenly carry out monotonous manufacturing steps.

Plugin for easy integration into UR systems

The newly developed software plugin URCap allows direct communication between the sensor and the controller of lightweight robots from Universal Robots (UR). The special benefit is its simple usability. The user can conveniently set parameters via the UR operator terminal thanks to consistent software integration.

For more information contact ifm – South Africa, 086 143 6772, info.za@ifm.com, www.ifm.com


Further reading:

Powerful dialogue modules for mobile machines
April 2020, ifm - South Africa , Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The new dialogue modules from ifm electronic have been developed for use in cabins and outside vehicles. Thanks to a high protection rating and optical bonding, they are optimally protected against moisture. ...

Read more...
Suspended solids sensor
April 2020, Morton Controls , Sensors & Transducers
Morton Controls, in partnership with Quadbeam, has introduced the Stormwater and Wastewater sensor, the SWW, the newest suspended solids sensor/turbidity meter available. Quadbeam has created an incredibly ...

Read more...
Modular image processing solution
April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
ASSTech offers the latest VisionSystem2D from Wenglor. This is a modular image processing system developed for all vision applications. The system consists of up to 16 digital cameras, lenses with various ...

Read more...
4-wire performance in a compact housing
April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Randburg instrumentation specialist, ASSTech, now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications. The ...

Read more...
Modular LED signal towers
April 2020, RS Components SA , Sensors & Transducers
RS Components has launched the RS PRO range of preassembled, prewired and modular LED signal towers, providing OEM automation engineers and maintenance buyers with a cost effective means of visually signalling ...

Read more...
Condition monitoring systems from ifm
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, ifm - South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The ifm product range comprises systems for monitoring vibration, oil quality, compressed air and water consumption.

Read more...
Detect plant maintenance requirements
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, ifm - South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The new smart ifm position sensors provide signals to alert operators before problems become critical. High resolution allows the sensors to detect even small changes in the switching area. In addition ...

Read more...
Turbidity sensor with IO-Link
March 2020, Morton Controls , Sensors & Transducers
Digitisation has branched into industry under the keyword Industry 4.0. IO-Link offers significant advantages when it comes to reliably controlling the entire system technology in process control with ...

Read more...
Expert opposed-mode sensor
March 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The new QS18E offers superior ambient light immunity to prevent unintentional triggering and prevents the sensor from being tricked by ambient light sources, such as a lightbulb, flashlight, or other ...

Read more...
Using infrared to detect the invisible
March 2020, R&C Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Both preventive and predictive maintenance programmes rely on regular inspections of the critical assets that comprise a plant or facility. These inspections range from visual inspections to non-destructive ...

Read more...










