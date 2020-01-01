3D sensors for automation of robot grippers

April 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Gripper navigation

The 3D sensor detects the object position, even when objects are moving and transmits it to the robot control. The system can detect rectangular, round and irregular shapes and transmit not only the position of their centre of gravity, but also their number and dimensions to the controller. Typical objects are cardboard packages, buckets, kegs, cans, bags or luggage. Automated gripper systems increase productivity, as they are able to quickly and evenly carry out monotonous manufacturing steps.

Plugin for easy integration into UR systems

The newly developed software plugin URCap allows direct communication between the sensor and the controller of lightweight robots from Universal Robots (UR). The special benefit is its simple usability. The user can conveniently set parameters via the UR operator terminal thanks to consistent software integration.

For more information contact ifm – South Africa, 086 143 6772, info.za@ifm.com, www.ifm.com

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





