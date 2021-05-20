Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021
April 2020
News
Positioned as the heartbeat of the industry in Africa, Africa Automation Fair has evolved and transformed to meet the needs of industry and is now named the Africa Automation Technology Fair.
Africa Automation Technology Fair takes place at the Ticketpro Dome from 18 to 20 May 2021 and will be attended by South African, African and international visitors and exhibitors. It is the most comprehensive and focused automation technology platform in Africa and will bring you the latest automation technology innovations. With additional product categories and new show innovations, Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021 remains relevant in an ever changing industry, identifying and engaging the latest industry innovations and megatrends.
Your key to the African continen
Automation has changed manufacturing in sectors such as agriculture, mining, ICT, food and beverage, infrastructure, oil and gas, and more. Africa Automation Technology Fair is the ideal platform for exhibitors and sponsors to launch and showcase their innovative brands and products.
Chardonnay Marchesi, portfolio director for Technology and Business Events at Reed Exhibitions, at the launch of the 2021 exhibition.
Chardonnay Marchesi, portfolio director for Technology and Business Events at Reed Exhibitions, says that the show connects more than 4500 people and presents an ideal opportunity to connect with quality decision makers across the various sectors. “We pride ourselves on organising a world class trade fair and attracting top visitors and exhibitors to Africa Automation Technology Fair.”
As the global economic race continues, the continent looks to its manufacturers to advance innovation, unlock new opportunities and ultimately accelerate the economy. “By creating an engaging and collaborative space, businesses gain access to innovative solutions from around the continent. More than ever, we are looking to inspire collaboration and transfer knowledge to create ground-breaking ideas for industry transformation,” explains Marchesi.
Show innovations
2021’s programme is bolder than ever before and you can expect several innovations next year:
• African hosted buyers programme
• One-on-one meetings with hosted buyers
• African hosted buyers lounge
• VIP programme and VIP lounge
• Technology demo zone
• Automation technology experience
• Business connection zone
• Guided visitor tours
• CPD accredited workshops
“We continue to work closely with industry associations, including the SAIMC, the SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council and our official media partner, Technews Publishing to ensure that we deliver quality content and a world-class showcase,” Marchesi concludes.
For more information contact Daleen Filbey, Africa Automation Technology Fair, +27 83 409 3119, daleen.filbey@reedexpoafrica.co.za, www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com
Further reading:
From the editor's desk: AI is manufacturing’s new companion
April 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
Artificial intelligence (AI) is not new. In fact, the ideas have been around since the 1950s when Enigma code breaker, Alan Turing, discussed the building of intelligent machines in a scientific paper ...
Read more...
Tektronix instruments for UCT electrical training laboratory
April 2020, Comtest
, News
Comtest recently assisted the University of Cape Town (UCT) physics department in refurbishing its electrical training laboratory. All of the existing analogue oscilloscopes were replaced with 132 new ...
Read more...
Automotive products for race winning performance
April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF is a passionate sponsor of global motorsport. Through its Racing Division, the company is involved in all aspects of technical assistance, design and manufacture for motorsport applications. In the ...
Read more...
SKF technology for tidal turbine
April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF has developed a power-train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2 MW. SKF has been supplying bearings and components to Scotland-based Orbital Marine Power since 2011 ...
Read more...
EM launches 2020 catalogue with 450 new products
April 2020, ElectroMechanica
, News
ElectroMechanica has launched the latest edition of its biannual product catalogue. The catalogue covers a broad range of new developments across each of the various categories. “We place the same emphasis ...
Read more...
Legrand and EDS-UPS partnership
April 2020, Legrand
, News
Legrand has appointed Engineering Data Systems SA (EDS UPS) as official Legrand uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems partners. EDS UPS, with strong technical capabilities in servicing and supporting ...
Read more...
Strategic partnership supports small businesses
April 2020
, News
Small businesses in the local manufacturing industries were recently celebrated for outstanding achievement in Macsteel’s award winning Usizo Supplier Development Programme, run in conjunction with ORT ...
Read more...
Actum merges its brands
April 2020, Actum Industrial
, News
Over the years, Actum Group has been built through partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions of leading companies with a long history and rich legacy in the industry. These companies include Actum ...
Read more...
WearCheck expands in West Africa
April 2020, Wearcheck Africa
, News
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck, has upgraded its laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana to a state-of-the-art testing centre which can now analyse transformer oil, coolant and fuel – amongst a host of ...
Read more...
BMG extends transmission range
April 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, News
BMG has extended its range of power transmission components to include its recently upgraded Fenagrid Premium grid couplings. These taper grid steel flexible couplings accommodate angular, parallel and ...
Read more...