Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Proximity sensors for pneumatic and electronic actuation

March 2020 Motion Control & Drives

Parker Hannifin has introduced a new family of proximity sensors for use with pneumatic or electric actuators in a wide range of automation and motion control applications. P8S magnetic cylinder sensors enable quick, precise and contactless sensing of a piston‘s position in cylinders. The sensors provide an elegant and cost-effective solution in automated systems and are optimised to be especially easy to mount and incorporate in designs.

The sensor is designed to fit all standard 5 mm T-slots, regardless of cylinder profile or brand. This provides a simple, direct solution versus turn-in or slide-in concepts, plus a significant reduction in installation time.

Mounting is simplified further due to retaining ribs on each side of the sensor body. As a result, the sensor holds its position even before the locating screw is tightened. Quick and easy fixing of the sensor also means rapid replacement. As well as compatibility with all standard 5 mm T-slots, adaptors can be deployed to allow P8S proximity sensors to fit round-rod and tie-rod cylinders, along with cylinders featuring dovetail grooves.

Options for P8S proximity sensors include electronic PNP, NPN or electric Reed outputs; normally closed or open functions; two or three wires in 0,3, 3 or 10 m lengths; and M8R knurled nut connectors or flying leads. An LED indicates the output state, while the enclosure has an IP67 rating. ATEX-rated versions are also available for use in potentially explosive atmospheres.

For more information contact Lisa de Beer, Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, lisa.debeer@parker.com, www.parker.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 961 0700
Fax: +27 11 392 7213
Email: parker.southafrica@parker.com
www: www.parker.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about Parker Hannifin Sales Company South


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Guided safety acceptance tests
March 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , Motion Control & Drives
With Sinamics Startdrive commissioning software, Siemens supports machine builders in the validation of safety functions for Sinamics frequency converters with a guided acceptance test. With Sinamics ...

Read more...
New Allen-Bradley controller
March 2020, Rockwell Automation , Motion Control & Drives
Industrial workers can strengthen their grasp of production and make more informed operating decisions with the new Allen-Bradley CompactLogix 5480 controller by Rockwell Automation. The controller marries ...

Read more...
Industry 5.0 – the best of both worlds
March 2020 , Motion Control & Drives
The convergence of robot capabilities and human skills.

Read more...
Machine manufacturer relies on Simotics
March 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , Motion Control & Drives
Sankyo Seisakusho (Sankyo) is a Japanese provider of automation technology. The company relies on Siemens motion control solutions when developing new servo-driven belt feeders and indexers for presses. ...

Read more...
SEW-Eurodrive sets Industry 4.0 benchmark
March 2020, SEW-Eurodrive , Motion Control & Drives
With the advent of Industry 4.0 set to change the face of industry and production, SEW-Eurodrive has a range of solutions for its concept of the Lean Sm@rt Factory. This is based on new technologies such ...

Read more...
Intermot radial piston motors
March 2020 , Motion Control & Drives
Axiom Hydraulics has added another high quality brand to its impressive range of hydraulic components. With proven high quality Italian engineering, Intermot’s IAM radial piston motors are perfect for ...

Read more...
At the forefront of packaging with XTS
February 2020, Beckhoff Automation , Motion Control & Drives
Linear transport system provides the basis for compact and flexible packaging system with minimised conversion times.

Read more...
Dry running conveyor components
February 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Light Materials Handling division has launched a new range of dry running conveyor components for the food and beverage sector that offer high productivity, low energy and reduced water consumption, ...

Read more...
Mechatronics for bakeries
February 2020, SEW-Eurodrive , Motion Control & Drives
SEW-Eurodrive is assisting the bakery industry to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption by means of its Movigear mechatronic drive system. The company has enjoyed a longstanding relationship ...

Read more...
Solar plant monitoring and control
February 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , Motion Control & Drives
With numerous innovations, Siemens has extended its drive portfolio, improving user-friendliness and offering space-saving installation options. The Sinamics G120X converter, designed specifically for ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved