Proximity sensors for pneumatic and electronic actuation

Parker Hannifin has introduced a new family of proximity sensors for use with pneumatic or electric actuators in a wide range of automation and motion control applications. P8S magnetic cylinder sensors enable quick, precise and contactless sensing of a piston‘s position in cylinders. The sensors provide an elegant and cost-effective solution in automated systems and are optimised to be especially easy to mount and incorporate in designs.
The sensor is designed to fit all standard 5 mm T-slots, regardless of cylinder profile or brand. This provides a simple, direct solution versus turn-in or slide-in concepts, plus a significant reduction in installation time.
Mounting is simplified further due to retaining ribs on each side of the sensor body. As a result, the sensor holds its position even before the locating screw is tightened. Quick and easy fixing of the sensor also means rapid replacement. As well as compatibility with all standard 5 mm T-slots, adaptors can be deployed to allow P8S proximity sensors to fit round-rod and tie-rod cylinders, along with cylinders featuring dovetail grooves.
Options for P8S proximity sensors include electronic PNP, NPN or electric Reed outputs; normally closed or open functions; two or three wires in 0,3, 3 or 10 m lengths; and M8R knurled nut connectors or flying leads. An LED indicates the output state, while the enclosure has an IP67 rating. ATEX-rated versions are also available for use in potentially explosive atmospheres.
