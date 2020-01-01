Wireless connectivity for hazardous locations

Comtest – local representative of Industrial Scientific, global leader in gas detection – has introduced the RGX Gateway, which enables designated safety contacts to receive real-time alerts for gas hazards, panic, and man-down situations happening in-plant or in the field. A live map shows the location of workers and current conditions, improving response times and arming emergency personnel with critical information.
Designed for hazardous locations, the gateway is compatible with Ventis Pro series multi-gas monitors and Radius BZ1 area monitors. Through the Lens wireless instrument-to-instrument mesh communication system, the monitors share gas readings and alarms with one another and the RGX device. The gateway then transmits readings through cell, Wi-Fi, or Ethernet to iNet Now Live Monitoring software, which alerts key team members within seconds of an incident. The combination of Lens-enabled gas monitors and the gateway enhances the ability to get data to the cloud from complex locations such as confined spaces or plants where a typical wireless connection may be obstructed.
“The RGX is truly designed to go where the work is,” said product manager, Ryan Thompson. “With a Class I Div II hazardous classification and an ingress protection rating of IP65, the gateway can be used in hazardous environments as well as most weather conditions.”
The new gateway can be deployed for permit tasks that last hours, incidents that last days, or projects that last weeks, by using the rechargeable 7-day run-time battery. For longer, more permanent applications, the RGX is also compatible with a variety of external power supplies, allowing it to run indefinitely.
