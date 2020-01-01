Editor's Choice
SAIMC



SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

March 2020 SAIMC

At the technology evening of 22 January, Dewald Smit from Festo presented on the choice: ‘Pneumatic vs Electric Automation Energy Efficiency’.


Ann DeBeer (right) thanks Dewalt Smit for the presentation.

In these tough economic times, all of us would like to save money in our factories. In making the decision between pneumatic and electric actuators, there are some key questions to ask like: Are there more tasks than clamping and holding? Are there long strokes, high speed and shorter cycle times required? Is smooth motion required? If all the answers to the above questions are no, use pneumatic, if one answer is yes, use electric drives.

Both technologies have their strengths and weaknesses. Pneumatic is easy to install and cost efficient, yet there could be energy losses from leakages that cost money. Electric, on the other hand, requires higher initial investment, but is load dependent when it comes to use of energy, so a saving in the long run is possible.


Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Further reading:

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
March 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Yes, you are at the right place – the president of the SAIMC position has been replaced by that of the CEO (yours truly). I would like to thank Annemarie for the wonderful work she has done as president ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
March 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
The Durban branch AGM was held as usual at the Durban Country Club on 5 February. As is sadly often the case for AGMs, attendance was lower than we have come to expect at our normal monthly meetings, ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
March 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
On 16 January, the Secunda branch held its AGM. The elected committee members for 2020 are as follows: Johan Maritz (general manager), Iddo Japhta (vice general manager), Gerhard Swarts (treasurer), Lezahn ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the President's desk
February 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
February marks the end of my 2-year term as elected president of the SAIMC, so it is a great time to reflect on what has happened in the past two years.       Industry 4.0 Industry 4.0 has been a continuous ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
February 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
When you are passionate about the industry that you work in you can achieve great things. The Johannesburg branch proudly achieved Gold Status for 2019. This was a team effort by all involved and included ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
February 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Industrial fieldbus and Ethernet: installation considerations and problem diagnostics were topics presented at the Durban branch’s final technology evening of 2019, held at the Durban Country Club on ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Robert de Scande from SICK Automation gave a presentation on the subject of IO-Link. IO-Link offers new options for communication between the system control and field levels: ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
Technology evening At the last technology evening, Beckhoff Automation’s Gareth Taylor (sales engineer, Durban) presented on the topic ‘Open PC-based control technology in a world of modular process ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
At the technology evening on 10 October, Jacques Parrott, from SICK Automation SA gave a presentation on ‘Measurement of green house gas emissions’, which also touched on the issue of carbon tax. The ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
The October technology evening was hosted by Extech Safety Systems. Sales director Gary Friend presented an interesting take on the relationship between new technological advances, and the never-ending ...

Read more...










