On 16 January, the Secunda branch held its AGM. The elected committee members for 2020 are as follows: Johan Maritz (general manager), Iddo Japhta (vice general manager), Gerhard Swarts (treasurer), Lezahn Meiring (secretary), Lizwe Sikunyana, Andrew Barns and Xandri Corneliusen.
Elected committee for 2020 (from left): Lizwe Sikunyana, Johan Maritz, Andrew Barnes, Lezahn Meiring, Iddo Japhta and Gerhard Swarts. (Absent: Xandri Cornelissen.)
Johan Maartens (COO and director of the SAIMC) gave the members and visitors an overview of the SAIMC 2023 campaign, and progress on our goals. A vote of appreciation goes out to SAIMC Regional Member – Honeywell – for sponsoring the venue, snacks and beverages for all technical events.
All instrumentation and control related mechanicians, technicians and/or engineers are welcome to attend the monthly technology events in 2020, the planned dates until June are: Thursday 5 March, Thursday 2 April and Thursday 7 May.
Technical presentations at the SAIMC Secunda Branch will earn CPD points for ECSA registered individuals and all enquiries can be directed to Johan Maritz (+27 82 856 3865).
Yes, you are at the right place – the president of the SAIMC position has been replaced by that of the CEO (yours truly).
I would like to thank Annemarie for the wonderful work she has done as president
The Durban branch AGM was held as usual at the Durban Country Club on 5 February. As is sadly often the case for AGMs, attendance was lower than we have come to expect at our normal monthly meetings,
At the technology evening of 22 January, Dewald Smit from Festo presented on the choice: 'Pneumatic vs Electric Automation Energy Efficiency'.
In these tough economic times, all of us would like to
February marks the end of my 2-year term as elected president of the SAIMC, so it is a great time to reflect on what has happened in the past two years. Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0 has been a continuous
When you are passionate about the industry that you work in you can achieve great things. The Johannesburg branch proudly achieved Gold Status for 2019. This was a team effort by all involved and included
Industrial fieldbus and Ethernet: installation considerations and problem diagnostics were topics presented at the Durban branch's final technology evening of 2019, held at the Durban Country Club on
At the last technology evening, Robert de Scande from SICK Automation gave a presentation on the subject of IO-Link. IO-Link offers new options for communication between the system control and field levels:
Technology evening
At the last technology evening, Beckhoff Automation's Gareth Taylor (sales engineer, Durban) presented on the topic 'Open PC-based control technology in a world of modular process
At the technology evening on 10 October, Jacques Parrott, from SICK Automation SA gave a presentation on 'Measurement of green house gas emissions', which also touched on the issue of carbon tax.
The
The October technology evening was hosted by Extech Safety Systems. Sales director Gary Friend presented an interesting take on the relationship between new technological advances, and the never-ending