SAIMC: Secunda branch

March 2020

On 16 January, the Secunda branch held its AGM. The elected committee members for 2020 are as follows: Johan Maritz (general manager), Iddo Japhta (vice general manager), Gerhard Swarts (treasurer), Lezahn Meiring (secretary), Lizwe Sikunyana, Andrew Barns and Xandri Corneliusen.



Elected committee for 2020 (from left): Lizwe Sikunyana, Johan Maritz, Andrew Barnes, Lezahn Meiring, Iddo Japhta and Gerhard Swarts. (Absent: Xandri Cornelissen.)

Johan Maartens (COO and director of the SAIMC) gave the members and visitors an overview of the SAIMC 2023 campaign, and progress on our goals. A vote of appreciation goes out to SAIMC Regional Member – Honeywell – for sponsoring the venue, snacks and beverages for all technical events.

All instrumentation and control related mechanicians, technicians and/or engineers are welcome to attend the monthly technology events in 2020, the planned dates until June are: Thursday 5 March, Thursday 2 April and Thursday 7 May.

Technical presentations at the SAIMC Secunda Branch will earn CPD points for ECSA registered individuals and all enquiries can be directed to Johan Maritz (+27 82 856 3865).

