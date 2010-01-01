Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

March 2020 SAIMC

Yes, you are at the right place – the president of the SAIMC position has been replaced by that of the CEO (yours truly).

I would like to thank Annemarie for the wonderful work she has done as president of the SAIMC, especially being ‘thrown to the wolves’ at such short notice. Fortunately our members are not wolves, and it was great to see how she was embraced into the leadership fold. Luckily she will not be lost to us as she has been called into a higher office as a director of the SAIMC.

Although the SAIMC NPC has been registered as a non-profit company since 2010, it was only ‘activated’ in 2014, and then it was still run like a voluntary association. This all changed last year when it was decided to run the SAIMC NPC like the company it is.

During January 2020, requests for directors were sent to all of the branches and to Council. According to the MOI registered with the CIPC, it is the responsibility of the current directors to identify those nominees that would be able to contribute as directors, and send those names out for voting purposes to the SAIMC members. Fortunately voting was not required and all nominees identified by the directors were approved. The new board is:

• Vinesh Maharaj – Chairman.

• Annemarie van Coller – Sustainability.

• Oratile Sematle – Automation.

• Johan Maartens – Public Officer.

• Marc Van Pelt – Government and International Relations.

During the same board meeting, I was appointed as CEO and as such, the only executive director. This means that the board is being managed by a majority of non-executive directors as per Kings IV Report on good governance.

The CEO will now be responsible to the board and see to it that the strategy and goals of the SAIMC are reached. These fall into three categories:

• Education and training.

• Growth.

• Thought leadership.

By the time of going to press, the Executive Council has not yet been finalised with the general managers of the board and the CEO being the first members of Exco. Various nominations for the various positions on Exco have already been received.

First automation category recognised by ECSA

The Enterprise Integration Practitioner special category has been approved by ECSA, making it the first automation position to be defined and approved. This paves the way for the other six automation positions, and eventually a formal automation discipline. The Enterprise Integration Practitioner is specifically aimed at those MOM/MES professionals who are doing engineering work according to the Identification of Engineering Work definition currently in progress, but do not have an engineering related qualification.

While registration with the various SETAs is in progress, the SAIMC is also formalising budgets to get automation formally included in the NTIP programme.

The Supplier Advisory Council has been created within the SAIMC and we are looking forward to great things in future, especially in education and training, as well as thought leadership.


Until we speak again, have a wonderful year and may you, your families and your businesses be blessed. Join the conversation on https://www.linkedin.com/company/saimc/about/

Yours in automation,

Johan Maartens.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: Durban branch
March 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
The Durban branch AGM was held as usual at the Durban Country Club on 5 February. As is sadly often the case for AGMs, attendance was lower than we have come to expect at our normal monthly meetings, ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
March 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
On 16 January, the Secunda branch held its AGM. The elected committee members for 2020 are as follows: Johan Maritz (general manager), Iddo Japhta (vice general manager), Gerhard Swarts (treasurer), Lezahn ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
March 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
At the technology evening of 22 January, Dewald Smit from Festo presented on the choice: ‘Pneumatic vs Electric Automation Energy Efficiency’.    In these tough economic times, all of us would like to ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the President's desk
February 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
February marks the end of my 2-year term as elected president of the SAIMC, so it is a great time to reflect on what has happened in the past two years.       Industry 4.0 Industry 4.0 has been a continuous ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
February 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
When you are passionate about the industry that you work in you can achieve great things. The Johannesburg branch proudly achieved Gold Status for 2019. This was a team effort by all involved and included ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
February 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Industrial fieldbus and Ethernet: installation considerations and problem diagnostics were topics presented at the Durban branch’s final technology evening of 2019, held at the Durban Country Club on ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Robert de Scande from SICK Automation gave a presentation on the subject of IO-Link. IO-Link offers new options for communication between the system control and field levels: ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
Technology evening At the last technology evening, Beckhoff Automation’s Gareth Taylor (sales engineer, Durban) presented on the topic ‘Open PC-based control technology in a world of modular process ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
At the technology evening on 10 October, Jacques Parrott, from SICK Automation SA gave a presentation on ‘Measurement of green house gas emissions’, which also touched on the issue of carbon tax. The ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
December 2019, SAIMC , SAIMC
The October technology evening was hosted by Extech Safety Systems. Sales director Gary Friend presented an interesting take on the relationship between new technological advances, and the never-ending ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved