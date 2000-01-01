Collaboration between SKF and Namibian Lubrication Systems

March 2020 News

“SKF South Africa is committed to growing its extensive distributor network in order to deliver innovative bearing and rotation technology solutions to customers across the sub-continent,” says Christian Murman, SKF South Africa’s business development manager neighbouring countries. “We only partner with like-minded companies that we are confident will uphold the renowned SKF brand and excel on service delivery. One such company is Namibian Lubrication Systems whom we proudly appointed as a SKF Authorised Distributor in September 2019.”

Namibian Lubrication Systems specialises in the supply of lubrication equipment and systems to the industrial and mining sectors across the entire Erongo, Khomas, Karas and Otjozondjupa regions of Namibia. The company was established by André Bezuidenhout in Oranjemund in 2000. In the same year Namibian Lubrication Systems was appointed as the sole distributor for Lincoln Lubrication South Africa, part of the SKF global group. What started out as a small family business quickly grew into a successful establishment, and in 2009, Bezuidenhout moved the company head office to Swakopmund.

“While calling on customers together with our new distributor, we received an enquiry from a gold mine for a replacement bearing for their stock for an upcoming project in Q1 2020,” explains Murman. “As a newly appointed SKF dealer, Namibian Lubrication Systems was still on a learning curve regarding SKF products and thus decided to call upon the expertise of SKF’s Engineering Department. Cody Petersen, junior project engineer at SKF was considered as the best person to assist.”

After putting heads together, the SKF 4176 ECAK30/C3W33 replacement bearing was recommended. Namibian Lubrication Systems submitted a quote and the mine placed an order in November 2019.

Familiar with the world-class SKF brand, the customer was very happy to once again work with Namibian Lubrication Systems as an SKF Authorised Distributor. This highly successful project and seamless collaboration between the companies affirmed SKF’s decision to appoint Namibian Lubrication Systems as an Authorised Distributor. “The company has an excellent footprint within the country, boasts a stellar reputation for on-site service and has technicians on contract at most of the mines in Namibia who look after Lincoln products,” notes Murman.

Now, as a SKF Authorised Distributor, Namibian Lubrication Systems is responsible for delivering the comprehensive SKF product and service portfolio in Namibia focusing on a condition monitoring service delivered by the company’s technicians who have been specifically trained in this field. Namibian Lubrication Systems’ ultimate goal is to provide multi-skilled technicians that are able to offer customers a complete maintenance package, thereby securing all the Lincoln Lubrication and SKF product offerings.

For more information contact Samantha Joubert, SKF South Africa, +27 11 821 3500, samantha.joubert@skf.com, www.skf.com

Credit(s)

SKF South Africa





